Virginia Beach, VA

Blackeyed Peas restaurant serving Southern and soul food in Virginia Beach

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Image showing plate with roast beef, sausage and onions, chicken wings, collard greens, rice, shrimp and grits and cornbread at Blackeyed Peas restaurant in Virginia Beach. Rekaya Gibson/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Blackeyed Peas opened in Virginia Beach last month, serving American foods with tradition and soul on one plate.

It’s located across from AMC Theatre at Lynnhaven Mall in the old UNO Pizzeria and Grill building. The space has three separate dining areas, including a bar, divided by brick entryways.

The restaurant offers entrees such as turkey wings, meatloaf, ribs and pork chops. Add collard greens, yams, macaroni and cheese, and other side dishes. The eatery also serves steak and seafood (crab cakes, catfish, whiting). Can’t forget the banana pudding and cakes for dessert. It also has oxtails, pigs’ feet, and chicken and dumplings on Sundays.

Owner Cynthia Terry has more than 20 years of experience, 11 as a business partner with Timothy Martin of Martin’s Soul Food. Terry and Jim Franklin with the Prodigy Capital Consulting Group have worked on the Blackeyed Peas project for two years. It came to fruition on Jan. 20 for the grand opening celebration. Virginia Beach council members Michael Berlucchi, Amelia Ross-Hammond, Jennifer Rouse and public officials were there.

An appetizing smorgasbord was set up. It included roast beef, sausage and onions, chicken wings, collard greens, rice, shrimp and grits, and cornbread — cooked to perfection, flavorful and delicious.

Sous chef Keonte Porter, who graduated from ECPI’s Culinary Institute of Virginia’s Norfolk campus, runs the day-to-day operations. He plans to expand the menu to include vegan options and a select few Cajun dishes.

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

___

If you go

Where: 701 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Prices: Entrees $16.99 to $30, sides $5.25, desserts $8.99

Details: instagram.com/blackeyedpeas.vb; 757-778-5219

Norfolk, VA
