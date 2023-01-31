Joint Amphibious exercise with Sailors and Marines at JEB Little Creek

On Monday Marines from the 2nd Battalion and 2nd Marine Regiment and Sailors with the USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) conducted ship-to-shore operations through amphibious landing training exercises.

The exercise is teaching both Marines and Sailors the necessary skills to effectively complete ship-to-shore operations.

The USS Gunston is a ship that brings Marines to fight on foreign shores.

The integration of this exercise, it will allow both the U.S. Marines and Sailors to collaborate together and provide insight into what it takes to maintain Gunston Hall.

With Amphibious crafts like LCU (Landing Craft Utility) and the LCAC (Landing Craft Air Cushion), it allows Marine equipment to be transported to shore.

Training exercises included storming the beach, carrying equipment across the shore, and allowing Marines and Sailors to get their uniforms and boots wet while en route.

Capt. Brennan DePriest with the U.S. Marine Corps tells News 3 the experience was very eye-opening for his men.

"We're doing great, so uh it rained on us a little bit but that's all a part of the experience the Marines had a lot of fun the Marines from the 8 th and I which is the barracks from Washington D.C. they came down, and were the oppositional force we were facing. And Marines have been motivated in a sense like anytime we get the chance to face an actual force so actual people who walk, talk, or trying to out-think you it just makes you step up your game, said Capt. DePriest."

Soldiers look forward to conducting more exercise training programs that will help prepare them for future deployment.