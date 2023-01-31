ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in February: Events and More!

By Dani Meyering
 3 days ago

There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene . 2023 is here and Valentine's Day is coming up!

There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do in Orlando, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for things to do in Orlando for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more ideas.

Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.

For even more things to do in Orlando, check out these trending stories:

This guide is updated throughout the month.
Scroll down for a look ahead to the big events of 2023

ROAD TRIP: EVENTS IN TAMPA BAY THIS MONTH

Planning to head to Tampa this month? Here's a guide to the best Tampa Bay events this month from Tampa Bay Date Night Guide. If you're planning to bring the kids, check out this guide to family-friendly events and activities in Tampa Bay from our sister publication Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.

FEATURED EVENTS

MUSIC & MIMOSAS AT THE SPACE BAR

Every Saturday from Noon to 4pm
A midday party that soars! Live music is a pretty good time just about anywhere. And when live music is taking place on the roof at The Space Bar overlooking Kennedy Space Center, the excitement is ratcheted up a few parsecs.

Be there for all the fun on Saturday afternoons, from 1-4pm. While you’re taking in the tunes, you can kick back with $5 Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s from 12-2pm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFsWl_0kXPLRtR00

EXIST EXPERIENCE

February 3, 7pm or 8:30pm
Your next adventure is calling! Don't miss your chance to experience something new. One day only the Exist Experience is coming to Orlando February 3rd!
An entertaining movement based practice that blends technology & consciousness. Fully immerse & dance your way to personal transformation!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26b0Sv_0kXPLRtR00

PAWS IN THE PARK

February 11, 10am to 4pm
Head out to Paws in the Park – Orlando's Largest Pet Festival! Your support will help Pet Alliance save over 4,000 dogs and cats this year by providing shelter, care and love until they find their forever home. There is no cost to attend the event, but doggie activities like Dock Diving and Lure Courses are available for a donation to the organization. Human activities include a Beer Garden, Food Trucks, and a Vendor Marketplace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ft5GX_0kXPLRtR00

The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in February: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .

Orlando, FL
