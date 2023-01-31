40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in February: Events and More!

There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene . 2023 is here and Valentine's Day is coming up!

FEATURED EVENTS

Every Saturday from Noon to 4pm

A midday party that soars! Live music is a pretty good time just about anywhere. And when live music is taking place on the roof at The Space Bar overlooking Kennedy Space Center, the excitement is ratcheted up a few parsecs.

Be there for all the fun on Saturday afternoons, from 1-4pm. While you’re taking in the tunes, you can kick back with $5 Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s from 12-2pm.



February 3, 7pm or 8:30pm

Your next adventure is calling! Don't miss your chance to experience something new. One day only the Exist Experience is coming to Orlando February 3rd!

An entertaining movement based practice that blends technology & consciousness. Fully immerse & dance your way to personal transformation!



February 11, 10am to 4pm

Head out to Paws in the Park – Orlando's Largest Pet Festival! Your support will help Pet Alliance save over 4,000 dogs and cats this year by providing shelter, care and love until they find their forever home. There is no cost to attend the event, but doggie activities like Dock Diving and Lure Courses are available for a donation to the organization. Human activities include a Beer Garden, Food Trucks, and a Vendor Marketplace.



