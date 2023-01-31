2024 4-star safety Jacob Oden sets commitment date

Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star safety Jacob Oden is ready to announce his college commitment.

Oden tweeted on Tuesday morning that he will make his decision public on Thursday, February 2, and will choose between finalists Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-0.5, 185-pounder is the No. 173 overall prospect and No. 14 safety in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 5 player in Michigan.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Michigan as the heavy favorite to land a commitment from Oden at 92%.

