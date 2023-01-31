ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2024 4-star safety Jacob Oden sets commitment date

By Keegan Pope
On3.com
 3 days ago
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star safety Jacob Oden is ready to announce his college commitment.

Oden tweeted on Tuesday morning that he will make his decision public on Thursday, February 2, and will choose between finalists Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-0.5, 185-pounder is the No. 173 overall prospect and No. 14 safety in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 5 player in Michigan.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Michigan as the heavy favorite to land a commitment from Oden at 92%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Oden currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $16.2K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Nashville, TN
