ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State football 2023 schedule analysis: 10 observations

By Matt Carter
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbY4G_0kXPJXyX00
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Dave Doeren of the North Carolina State Wolfpack celebrates as he leaves the field after a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Wolfpack won 30-27 in overtime. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The 2023 NC State football schedule has been released. Here is an analysis with 10 observations about the slate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

North Carolina vs Duke Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

North Carolina vs Duke prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: North Carolina (15-7), Duke (16-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis Taking UNC Recruiting Back to the Top

Eric Bossi, 247Sports’ National Basketball Director, joined Joey Powell and Sherrell McMillan on Inside Carolina's Coast to Coast podcast to discuss North Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class and how Hubert Davis and the UNC coaching staff has the program well positioned to continue its recent success on the trail.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer

Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
SNOW HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke star sets record straight about practice incident

Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Tar Heel Traveler: Carolina Kettle

The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back. The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two Wake schools under Code Red; schools say students are safe

Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings. Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
101K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy