Grafton, NY

Grafton Lakes State Park hosts 38th annual ice fishing contest

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Grafton Lakes State Park will be hosting the 38th annual Ice Fishing Contest on Saturday, February 11, from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. (12:30 p.m. for youth) in the park’s maintenance building, accessible via the Main Entrance.

There is a $10 registration fee for participants over 16, with no fee for children under 16. Anglers 16 and over must have a valid NYS fishing license.

Tournament areas are located on Second Pond, Mill Pond, Dunham Reservoir, Shaver Pond, and Long Pond. Cash prizes will be awarded to adults with 1st place fish and the longest-length catch in all three categories of rainbow or brown trout, walleye or chain pickerel, and yellow perch. Winning entries will receive gift cards and other prizes. Kids contest winners will also receive prizes.

Off the Beaten Path: The Potter Hill Barn

The award ceremony will be at 2:20 p.m. All registered anglers will also be entered into a raffle for door prizes.

Grafton Lakes State Park is also participating in the MLK Food Drive, so all participants who bring in food or hygiene products or donate at least $5 will receive an extra ticket. Only one extra ticket will be given per person regardless of the donation amount. Needed items include:

  • Meat and high-protein: canned items, including meat, tuna, ham, salmon, stew, chili, spam, peanut butter, soups, beans
  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Carbohydrates: boxed cereal, oatmeal, flour, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, rice
  • Personal hygiene: toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, shaving products
  • Baby paper products: diapers, baby wipes, NOT baby formula
  • Paper cleaning items: Toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes
