New agreement puts NOAA, ASCE on the road to climate-ready infrastructure
When Hurricane Florence crossed the North Carolina, coast on September 14, 2018, it brought hurricane-force winds and — as forecasted — strong storm surge. Jamie Rhome, now acting director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, measures the impact of storm surge at a heavily damaged home in New Bern, North Carolina on September 26, 2018. (NOAA)
US Department of Energy finalizes $2.5B loan for EV charging manufacturing facilities
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office’s (LPO) closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, was assisted by JLL. The loan will help finance the construction of three new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Warren, Ohio; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Lansing, Michigan.
EcoSmart Solution Partners with RISE to Develop Zero-Energy Capable Mixed-Use and Life Science Real Estate Projects Across Boston
RISE will deploy EcoSmart Solution’s proprietary geothermal infrastructure across all future projects, starting with Neponset Wharf, Sullivan Square, and Mystic Valley. BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2023 – EcoSmart Solution, a green energy service provider (Green ESP) designing and delivering innovative geothermal infrastructure for zero energy capable communities, today announced a long term partnership with RISE, a minority-owned development and construction management firm that brings equitable growth opportunities to Boston communities that need it most. EcoSmart Solution and RISE performed a comprehensive feasibility study that evaluated the suitability and practicality of interrogating the zero-energy capable technology at Neponset Wharf, a mixed-used development that includes 120 apartments and 4,000+ square feet of restaurant space. Committed to meeting Carbon Free Boston 2050, as well as its own aggressive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, RISE will deploy EcoSmart Solution’s innovative geothermal infrastructure across all its future projects.
Innovations improve field productivity and subcontractor management for better cost and schedule certainty
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – InEight Inc., a global leader in construction capital project management software, has announced its latest suite of software innovations, which are designed to increase forecasting accuracy, field productivity, and subcontractor management. These latest updates provide contractors with a higher level of forecasting accuracy based on up-to-date...
NELSON Worldwide Appoints John Lewis as National Practice Leader, Multifamily
ATLANTA – February 2, 2023 — Award-winning architecture, design, and strategy firm NELSON Worldwide is excited to announce the advancement of John Lewis to National Practice Leader of Multifamily Architecture. John will continue to grow NELSON Worldwide’s presence in the multifamily space through innovative design concepts that transform the human experience.
Future Forward: New Tools Needed To Take Full Advantage of Big Data
This particular interview was recorded by Todd Danielson, the editorial director of Informed Infrastructure. You can watch a video of the full interview above or by visiting bit.ly/3CVk7sl. Dr. Mike Flaxman is a geospatial expert and product manager at HEAVY.AI. It’s often assumed that cloud computing is the solution to...
Code Update: Reapproval of ASTM C1776 Sets the Bar for Manufacture of Precast Concrete Modular Retaining Wall Units
In May 2022, the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) published the reapproved ASTM C1776: “Standard Specification for Wet-Cast Precast Modular Retaining Wall Units.”. ASTM C1776 specification sets the minimum criteria for materials, inspection, testing and certification of wet-cast precast concrete modular retaining wall blocks. The specification is...
Nominate an Industry Leader or Innovator for the 2023 Transportation Development Hall of Fame
(WASHINGTON) – The American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s (ARTBA) Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2023 Transportation Development Hall of Fame class. Launched in 2010, the Hall “honors individuals or families from the public and private sectors who have made extraordinary contributions to U.S. transportation development during their careers.”
Transoft Solutions Announces Daniel Shihundu as CEO
Transoft Solutions, developers of productivity-enhancing software and services for the civil, transportation, and aviation industry, announced the promotion of Daniel Shihundu to Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st, 2023. In his new role as CEO, Mr. Shihundu will be responsible for providing leadership, guidance and mentorship throughout the organization, developing...
Executive Corner: Five Takeaways on 2022 A/E M&A Activity
Looking back over the last twelve months, you have to give credit to industry leaders navigating increasingly stormy seas. Generational talent shortages and elevated backlogs (“more work than we can handle”) marked 2022 as substantial federal infrastructure programs (IIJA, IFR, CHIPS) took shape. With pandemic concerns receding, executives pivoted to confront persistent inflation, evolving workforce models and soaring interest rates while wondering if we’re in store for a rough recession or perhaps a “soft landing.” Yet despite this worrisome backdrop, the resilient A/E industry will again witness a record year of revenue and profitability. In fact, 2022 also will reflect a banner period for M&A activity.
Transportation Troubleshooting: AASHTO Manual Will Create a One-Stop Shop for Transportation Operations
One of the things that keeps me excited about working in transportation is how rapidly the technological tools for moving people and goods are evolving. As I noted in my December 2022 column, “Mobility Marketplace Will Improve How We Use Transportation Systems,” smartphones have enabled an array of entirely new mobility services—from ride-hailing to real-time transit tracking and mobile fare payments—in just 15 years.
ClockSpring|NRI Announces New Name: Critica™ Infrastructure
Houston, TX – ClockSpring|NRI, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners (“Wind Point”), today announced a new corporate brand name and logo for the company: Critica Infrastructure. Critical infrastructure assets, the arteries and systems that keep global economies thriving, are increasingly operating beyond their original design life....
Change Leader: Moving Asset Management in a Better Direction
Didem Cataloglu is the CEO of DIREXYON Technologies. Infrastructure is an organism; an ever-changing amalgam of past, present and future. For most, the task of developing, delivering and maintaining the built environment relies on logical inference rather than data-driven determinations drawn from the interconnected whole. Didem Cataloglu, CEO of DIREXYON Technologies, takes aim at that distinction as the company she leads dives into the challenge of asset management for large-scale infrastructure.
Water Works: The Clean Water Act Turns 50: Where Do We Go From Here?
Oct. 18, 2022, marked 50 years since passage of the Clean Water Act (CWA) landmark legislation that established a goal of restoring and maintaining the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters. The CWA initially was focused on regulation of point sources, those discrete discharge points—mainly from industrial activities and wastewater treatment plants—that led to widespread water-quality issues by the late 1960s. Although we’re not done yet, we’ve made great progress reducing pollution from these sources and have seen a return to swimmable and fishable conditions on some of our nation’s waters. But one source of pollution remains on the rise: stormwater runoff from urban areas.
Updated ASCE Manual of Practice 92 Provides Latest Guidance on Inspection and Rehabilitation of Manholes
Reston, Va. – ASCE’s Manual of Practice, Manhole Inspection and Rehabilitation, Third Edition, MOP 92, provides a valuable update to reflect current and complete inspection, as well as grading protocol that offers logical step-by-step guidance for maintaining and improving the longevity of manhole systems. This is a collaborative work by the Manhole Inspection and Rehabilitation Task Committee of the Pipelines Infrastructure Committee of the Pipeline Division of the Utility Engineering and Surveying Institute of ASCE in partnership with the Manhole Rehabilitation Committee of NASSCO.
WaterIQ Technologies Forms Scientific Advisory Board
WILSON, Wyo. – WaterIQ TechnologiesTM, the leader in next-generation ultrasonic solutions to combat harmful algae and biofilm without the use of chemicals, today announced the addition of three members to its newly formed Scientific Advisory Board. Appointed members span the U.S., Mexico and South America and will serve in research roles conducting basic and independent research into algae growth and remediation mechanisms.
120Water™ Recognized as Inaugural Partner at First Lead Pipe Removal Summit at White House
Solutions provider expands footprint as more than 2000 utilities nationwide leverage software to manage LCRR compliance. ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – 120Water, the leading solutions provider for lead reduction and drinking water programs, is honored to be an inaugural partner in the new Biden-Harris Get the Lead Out Partnership. Working with the federal government and a coalition of states, Tribes, local communities, water utilities, labor unions, and nongovernmental organizations, 120Water will advance a shared set of principles and a commitment to accelerating lead service line replacement. Last week, 120Water co-founder and CEO Megan Glover gathered at the White House with representatives from over 100 organizations to commemorate the official launch of the federal program.
Global Water and Business Leaders Join TWC’s Board
Milwaukee, WI – The Water Council (TWC) is proud to announce three new members of its Board of Directors who will help the organization achieve its mission to solve global water challenges by driving freshwater innovation and advancing water stewardship. Scott Clawson, chairman and CEO of Culligan International; Stephen...
Thoughts From Engineers: Precipitation Estimates That Make Us or Break Us
On the eve of the New Year, in a one-two move suggestive of a “prepper” mentality, the U.S. Congress passed two laws that address the issues of national resilience and disaster preparedness. Sponsors of the legislation noted that the vulnerable state of the country’s infrastructure combined with the frequency of recent extreme storms constituted the principal drivers behind passage of these two significant federal laws.
DuPont Performance Building Solutions Showcases the Proven Performance of its thermal, water and air building envelope solutions at the NAHB International Builders’ Show 2023
WILMINGTON, Del – DuPont Performance Building Solutions (PBS), a global business unit of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and a leader in the global construction space will exhibit at the 2023 International Builders Show (IBS) in Las Vegas Nevada, January 30 – February 2, 2023. During the show, DuPont will feature a series of wall displays designed to showcase the “Proven Protection” DuPont solutions provide for the residential construction industry.
