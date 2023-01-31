ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 4

Related
94.5 PST

How to avoid bogus E-ZPass violations in NJ

🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Officials: Map of targets found in NJ synagogue firebomber's home. Prosecutors said a map of potential targets was found in the home of Nicholas Malindretos, charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue. ⬛ Sayreville councilwoman shot...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Movies that represent NJ better than ‘Clerks’

Recently the website farandwide.com chose a film that best represent each of our fifty states. Examples. They said "Fargo" best reps North Dakota and honestly, what else would you pick off the top of your head? But Georgia is best represented by "Forrest Gump" in their opinion. Really?. Only some...
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ

Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy

💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Mullica, NJ, man was letting dogs starve to death, officials say

Authorities say a man from Mullica Township is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after they received a tip that he was not caring for his dogs properly. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 50-year-old John Roblin was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty and two counts of disorderly persons/failure to provide pets with adequate shelter.
MULLICA, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hearing planned — will NJ ban smoking in Atlantic City, NJ casinos?

The process of potentially expanding New Jersey's indoor smoking ban to Atlantic City casinos begins this month. Senator Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services & Senior Citizens Committee, announced on Wednesday that the committee will hold a public hearing on Feb. 13, on legislation that would end the casinos' exemption from the state's Smoke-Free Air Act.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy