How to avoid bogus E-ZPass violations in NJ
🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
NJ police chief found plastered on pavement gets deal in DWI case
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Brian Pesce will keep his job for now after admitting to driving while intoxicated during an April traffic stop as part of a plea deal. Bodycam footage showed Pesce lying in the street behind his pickup truck after crashing into a mailbox in neighboring Hamilton Township on April 22.
NJ Top News for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Officials: Map of targets found in NJ synagogue firebomber's home. Prosecutors said a map of potential targets was found in the home of Nicholas Malindretos, charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue. ⬛ Sayreville councilwoman shot...
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
Cops: Woman held against her will in Atlantic City and Mays Landing, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — A woman was held against her will inside a vehicle and a home by two people she knew, according to police. Police on Friday announced two arrests in connection with the incident on Jan. 30 — 52-year-old Sharrik Molley, of Mays Landing, and 29-year-old Gina Hernandez, of Tuckerton.
Councilwoman is killed – NJ Top News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. ⬛...
OMG! – Steering wheel pops off Tesla in Woodbridge, NJ
⁉ Man says his steering wheel just fell off his Tesla while driving. A man driving his family home in his Tesla from an outing at the Woodbridge Mall says they are all lucky to be alive after the car's steering wheel just fell off. Prerak Patel is recounting the...
Movies that represent NJ better than ‘Clerks’
Recently the website farandwide.com chose a film that best represent each of our fifty states. Examples. They said "Fargo" best reps North Dakota and honestly, what else would you pick off the top of your head? But Georgia is best represented by "Forrest Gump" in their opinion. Really?. Only some...
My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ
Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
NJ official is target of ‘prank’ while shopping — lashes out at crude YouTuber
🔵 Video prankster Frankie Lonigro has a YouTube page full of encounters at big-box retailers. 🔵 A state official told Lonigro to "f--k off" in a recent video encounter. 🔵 There's no expectation of privacy in a retail store. But when does it become harassment?. It might...
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country and it is made right here in Lakewood, New Jersey. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready...
Are you at risk from lead paint in your NJ home or community? Find out here
💦 Gov. Phil Murphy announces a new lead exposure mapping tool for all NJ residents. 💦 He also says $38 million in grants are being awarded for lead paint remediation. 💦 More NJ residents are exposed to lead dangers from paint than pipes. We’ve heard a lot...
New discount retailer coming to Old Bridge, NJ
Bargain hunters, rejoice! A new store is coming to Old Bridge, promising “good stuff, cheap;” according to MyCentralJersey, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming to the Old Bridge Plaza on Route 9. Ollie’s says they are “America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”
New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers
💊A proposed measure would outlaw diet pills for New Jersey teens and pre-teens. 💊 It would also prohibit anyone under 18 from buying muscle-building supplements. 💊 The sponsor of the bill says supplements are “like the Wild, Wild West”. Do you have a teenager in your...
A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
More evidence clean-energy work not to blame for dead whales in NJ and NY
The whale that washed up on Long Island’s Lido Beach was likely killed by a vessel, according to the NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office. Spokeswoman Allison Ferreira said that the whale, which NOAA had been tracking for 40 years and named Luna, was likely dead for several days before washing up on a beach just east of Queens Monday morning.
Mullica, NJ, man was letting dogs starve to death, officials say
Authorities say a man from Mullica Township is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after they received a tip that he was not caring for his dogs properly. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 50-year-old John Roblin was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty and two counts of disorderly persons/failure to provide pets with adequate shelter.
Hearing planned — will NJ ban smoking in Atlantic City, NJ casinos?
The process of potentially expanding New Jersey's indoor smoking ban to Atlantic City casinos begins this month. Senator Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services & Senior Citizens Committee, announced on Wednesday that the committee will hold a public hearing on Feb. 13, on legislation that would end the casinos' exemption from the state's Smoke-Free Air Act.
