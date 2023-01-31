Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Reveals How He Juggles Being a Husband, Dad of 2 While Launching New Business With Andy
Hard worker! 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet is launching a new business venture with franchise costar Andy Kunz, In Touch can exclusively reveal. In an video interview, the TLC star reveals how he is juggling his new job on top of being a husband to wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravetas well as a dad of two.
