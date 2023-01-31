Hard worker! 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet is launching a new business venture with franchise costar Andy Kunz, In Touch can exclusively reveal. In an video interview, the TLC star reveals how he is juggling his new job on top of being a husband to wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravetas well as a dad of two.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO