ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Hollywood has a big reward for New Jersey’s Ice-T

Newark-born and Summit, New Jersey-raised Ice-T will receive the impressive Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17. Ice-T you may know is a rapper, music producer, record label owner and movie and TV actor. Ice-T, whose birth name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was born in Newark on Feb. 16, 1958....
SUMMIT, NJ
frontproofmedia.com

AMANDA SERRANO: UNDISPUTED WOULD BE HUGE FOR PUERTO RICO

Brooklyn ace aiming to make history on Saturday night in New York. Amanda Serrano and greatness go hand-in-hand – but the Brooklyn star admits that beating Erika Cruz to become the undisputed World Featherweight champion would be one of her biggest achievements, as they clash at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey

Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Patel Brothers Begins Construction in India Square, Jersey City

Chicago-based Patel Brothers have been prominent along the western stretch of Newark Avenue in Jersey City for years and the company has started a major expansion project that will almost double the size of their market while adding new amenities. Jersey Digs reported on the company’s plans to overhaul their...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Powerball players vie for $700M jackpot, with NYC on hot streak

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Powerball players across New York City and much of the nation are hoping that seven is their lucky number, with an estimated annuitized $700 million up for grabs in Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot has gone unclaimed for 32 weeks, allowing it to grow to the sixth largest in the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list

How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy