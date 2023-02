A multi-jurisdiction police chase came to an end in Port Huron early yesterday morning, resulting in a man’s arrest. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office, a black Chevrolet Impala wanted by authorities in Sanilac County was spotted on 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot Township shortly after midnight. A St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputy pursued the vehicle, with the driver of the vehicle ignoring the deputies’ lights and sirens. The suspect then attempted to enter the Blue Water Bridge where he turned around and fled westbound on I-94, traveling in the wrong direction for a short period of time.

