The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
14news.com
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
WISH-TV
Nearly 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had nearly 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday afternoon. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
14news.com
Winter Storm Warning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 a.m. Difficult driving conditions can be expected this morning due to ice and sleet covered roads. Cloudy and cold with lingering sleet and freezing rain early as high temps only reach the upper 20s. Tonight, cloudy with scattered snow early as lows drop into the teens.
NWS Issues Special Weather Statement About Hazardous Travel Conditions Overnight
The first snow day at home with kids is kind of delightful. You go outside and play, bake cookies, snuggle in, and watch movies. Day two, you don't really mind if they spend three hours watching StupidKidShow and send them outside with the dog that doesn't really want to be a playmate. By day three, you hand over the remote with zero restrictions, feed them five-day-old pizza for lunch, and lock yourself in a room with a bucket of ice cream that you swear is "too spicy for them to eat."
Evansville Police speak up on approaching ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion this evening has been the suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart says there’s a chance it could cross over the Tri-State Friday evening. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement […]
14news.com
Railcrew Xpress closing several locations, laying off Evansville employees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are WARN notices in at least Indiana and Kentucky for the company Railcrew Xpress. The Indiana notice shows 70 employees will be laid off, and several locations will close. It shows one of the locations is in Evansville on Dixie Flyer Road and will impact...
WTVW
John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the Stormtracker at 6:30 p.m.
John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the Stormtracker at 6:30 p.m. John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the …. John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the Stormtracker at 6:30 p.m. CenterPoint customers invited to comment on wind …. CenterPoint customers invited to comment on wind generation proposal.
14news.com
Newburgh taproom adding new courtyard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Myriad Brewing Company’s Newburgh Taproom will have a new courtyard this spring. The owners made the announcement on their Facebook page. They say “The Courtyard at Myriad” will include outdoor seating under trees next to taproom. The owners say there will lighting, and...
vincennespbs.org
Wind chill advisory in effect
A wind chill advisory is in effect for our area. The National Weather Service says temperatures will continue to drop overnight. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the single digits as a strong northwestward wind impacts the area, with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph. According to NWS,...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
104.1 WIKY
Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
14news.com
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after an accident involving a truck and a semi. Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash involving a semi.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Evansville, Indiana
Eastland Mall is a regional shopping mall located on North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. It is operated by the Macerich, a group which owns and develops malls around the United States. The mall has 130 specialty stores, three department stores, and a food court with a variety of fast food eateries and a TGI Friday's restaurant. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
104.1 WIKY
Big Event Coming To Evansville Next Week
Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center will bring in hundreds of visitors next week. The Great Lakes Valley Conference is holding its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships. This will be the biggest event since the center opened in October of 2021. 19 GLVC teams will compete from...
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
14news.com
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
104.1 WIKY
A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire
The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
