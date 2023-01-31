ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Branch, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

14news.com

Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
PRINCETON, IN
WISH-TV

Nearly 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had nearly 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday afternoon. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Winter Storm Warning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 a.m. Difficult driving conditions can be expected this morning due to ice and sleet covered roads. Cloudy and cold with lingering sleet and freezing rain early as high temps only reach the upper 20s. Tonight, cloudy with scattered snow early as lows drop into the teens.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

NWS Issues Special Weather Statement About Hazardous Travel Conditions Overnight

The first snow day at home with kids is kind of delightful. You go outside and play, bake cookies, snuggle in, and watch movies. Day two, you don't really mind if they spend three hours watching StupidKidShow and send them outside with the dog that doesn't really want to be a playmate. By day three, you hand over the remote with zero restrictions, feed them five-day-old pizza for lunch, and lock yourself in a room with a bucket of ice cream that you swear is "too spicy for them to eat."
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police speak up on approaching ‘Chinese balloon’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion this evening has been the suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart says there’s a chance it could cross over the Tri-State Friday evening. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the Stormtracker at 6:30 p.m.

John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the Stormtracker at 6:30 p.m. John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the …. John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the Stormtracker at 6:30 p.m. CenterPoint customers invited to comment on wind …. CenterPoint customers invited to comment on wind generation proposal.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Newburgh taproom adding new courtyard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Myriad Brewing Company’s Newburgh Taproom will have a new courtyard this spring. The owners made the announcement on their Facebook page. They say “The Courtyard at Myriad” will include outdoor seating under trees next to taproom. The owners say there will lighting, and...
NEWBURGH, IN
vincennespbs.org

Wind chill advisory in effect

A wind chill advisory is in effect for our area. The National Weather Service says temperatures will continue to drop overnight. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the single digits as a strong northwestward wind impacts the area, with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph. According to NWS,...
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after an accident involving a truck and a semi. Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash involving a semi.
UNION COUNTY, KY
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Evansville, Indiana

Eastland Mall is a regional shopping mall located on North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. It is operated by the Macerich, a group which owns and develops malls around the United States. The mall has 130 specialty stores, three department stores, and a food court with a variety of fast food eateries and a TGI Friday's restaurant. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Big Event Coming To Evansville Next Week

Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center will bring in hundreds of visitors next week. The Great Lakes Valley Conference is holding its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships. This will be the biggest event since the center opened in October of 2021. 19 GLVC teams will compete from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire

The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
EVANSVILLE, IN

