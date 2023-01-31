Read full article on original website
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip BaileyRick ZandDenver, CO
Denver's HOST: No concerns about Urban Peak contractsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
What to expect at "Goldens in Golden" on SaturdayColorado JillGolden, CO
Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony headed to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena on April 18. Ice Cube will be joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Westside Boogie and more special guests at the arena concert. Tickets for the concert...
Single Colorado restaurant featured on Yelp's 'top 100' list
While most tourists coming to Colorado aren't necessarily visiting for the local culinary scene, there seems to be an ever-growing list of great spots to dine in the Centennial State. According to popular food-review website Yelp.com, one of the best places to eat in the country is located in the...
Thousands of golden retrievers to gather this weekend
GOLDEN, Colo. — Goldens in Golden is back this weekend for a celebration of one of America's most popular dog breeds. Humans and their well-behaved golden retrievers are invited to gather at the Golden Visitors Center starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The golden retriever gathering will walk...
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
Westword
It's Groundhog Day in Denver!
Check the alarm clock, Denver: It’s 6 a.m., and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” is playing on the radio to wake you up from slumber…again. Time to face the day and all the not-so-comedic details of daily Denver life that just never seem to change. Like Bill Murray’s character in the movie Groundhog Day, there are just some things we’ll keep suffering through until we learn our damn lesson and stop repeating them.
Beyoncé skipping Denver on Renaissance World Tour
Bad news Beyoncé fans, "Queen Bey" will not be making a stop in the Mile High city this year.
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
Golden retrievers, curling, ballet: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend
COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
Gladys Knight announces Denver concert
DENVER — The "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight is coming back to Colorado. The music legend has announced a concert at Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at ParamountDenver.com,...
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
Denver home to exploding number of high-income renters
In Denver, the number of renters with incomes over $150,000 more than doubled between 2015 and 2020.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
10 new Red Rocks concerts announced
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season. Shane Smith and the Saints, Chromeo and Hot Chip, Tori Amos, Barenaked Ladies, the Global Dub Festival, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Oliver Tree, The Revivalists, Opiuo, and Young the Giant have announced concerts at the venue.
Lil Wayne tours CU football facilities with Coach Prime
BOULDER, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning musician Lil Wayne was given a late-night tour of the facilities of the University of Colorado football program this week. New Colorado football head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders led Lil Wayne on the tour, which was captured by CU's media department. On the...
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Denver Zoo welcomes baby sloth
DENVER — The Denver Zoo just welcomed its newest addition, a baby two-toed sloth. On Jan. 26, parents Charlotte and Elliot welcomed their baby into the world, according to a Facebook post from Denver Zoo. The birth is a conservation win for the famously slow-moving species, the zoo said....
Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil
Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is a infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.
The hidden history behind the Five Points neighborhood
Five Points is one of the oldest and most diverse neighborhoods in the city of Denver, often referred to as the "Harlem of the West" because of its rich jazz music and historic African American culture.
Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora
Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
