WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on soutbound I-71 at State Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Norwood, Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 near Red Bank Expressway
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-71 near Red Bank Expressway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes during Friday's rush-hour commute in Columbia Township. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Roselawn, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
WLWT 5
Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a crash blocking one lane on I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville after a vehicle reportedly crashed into the concrete barrier, Thursday morning. The crash was reported by passerby vehicles at 7:44 a.m. near...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen following crash on north I-471 over Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes on northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge have reopened to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge toward Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Tranportation, a crash...
Fox 19
School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
WLWT 5
Police: Shooting involving officer leads to chase, crash involving bus in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway after an exchange of gunfire between a man and an officer led to a pursuit and crash. It all started around 11:44 p.m. Thursday when Evendale officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Reading Road when they heard a gunshot near their location.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to downed wires on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
NORTHGATE, Ohio — Crews are responding to downed wires on Springdale Road in Colerain Township.
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate in Mason due to a crash
LANDEN, Ohio — UPDATE:. Delays are expected to last around an hour as three lanes are now blocked on I-71 in Mason. Stop and go traffic is backed up to the Western Row exit as police work to clear the crash from the highway. A crash on southbound I-71...
WLWT 5
Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown.
Fox 19
‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A "male shooter is in custody" in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Crash reported on State Route 48, Hamilton Township police on scene
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police are at the scene of a crash in Warren County, Tuesday night. According to police, it happened on State Route 48 at Regency Park Boulevard. A photo posted by the Hamilton Township Police Department shows two wrecked vehicles blocking the road. Police...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Redstone Drive in Burlington for reported crash involving a school bus
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to Redstone Drive in Burlington for reported crash involving a school bus.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash on South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, with injury, in the 1500 block of South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton.
