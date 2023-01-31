ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharonville, OH

WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on soutbound I-71 at State Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Norwood, Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 near Red Bank Expressway

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-71 near Red Bank Expressway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes during Friday's rush-hour commute in Columbia Township. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Roselawn, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a crash blocking one lane on I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville after a vehicle reportedly crashed into the concrete barrier, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by passerby vehicles at 7:44 a.m. near...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington﻿

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown﻿

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
COVINGTON, KY

