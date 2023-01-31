ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple

As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
NBC News

Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoes for every foot type

Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must. Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at...
CNET

Samsung Launches Galaxy S23 in 8 Colors: See All Your Options

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. If you're thinking about upgrading to the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll have up to eight colors to choose from at launch depending on where you buy your phone. The new phones were announced Wednesday at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco.
StyleCaster

Shoppers Insist This $1 Bestselling Lipstick From Amazon ‘Goes On As Smoothly’ As Ones From Pricier Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping writer, it’s that a product being more expensive doesn’t exactly mean that it is better. This rule especially translates over to the beauty world, where some drugstore products I’ve tried are truly superior to high-end ones. Currently, the No. 1 bestseller in the Lipstick category on Amazon is the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick; a truly incredible feat considering the high volume of lipsticks that are available on the popular...
shefinds

Bad iPhone Habits That Are Ruining Your Phone's Battery

Habits can rule our lives — for better or for worse. If you get yourself into the habit of meditating every day or reading or journaling, you may quickly start to see improvements in the way you feel. The same holds true for tech habits. Forming good...
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 8 is down to its lowest-ever price

Anyone in the market for an Apple Watch Series 8 deal likely knows that they’re often hard to come by, especially seeing as it’s the latest model in the lineup. Older Apple Watch deals show up all the time, and the older the generation the better the deal — at least that’s how it usually goes. But today we have a real treat for you. The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is down to its lower price ever, with a discount that saves you $50. Instead of its normal $399 price tag, Amazon is offering it for $349 in the red variant — with a red aluminum case and red sport band. It looks real fly. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so get your order in fast.
New York Post

Change this hidden setting, or anyone can get into your iPhone

Your iPhone has a ton of important privacy features. For example, there is a setting to hide your IP address when you send an email. This way, advertisers cannot track you this way. What if you shared your location or other access with someone and now want to stop? The internet is a dangerous place. Your Face ID is vulnerable unless you change this setting First, Apple’s Face ID uses the TrueDepth camera to capture accurate face data by projecting and analyzing thousands of invisible dots. It maps all your curves and wrinkles and stores that data as a key to unlock your...
Engadget

Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now

Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
CBS News

Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing for bankruptcy: The best online clearance deals to shop now

Bed Bath & Beyond is approaching bankruptcy. According to a Reuters exclusive, the home goods retailer is prepared to seek bankruptcy protection and hire a liquidator to help it close more stores as early as this week. That means Liquidation sales could begin in stores this weekend unless a last-minute buyer is found for the struggling company.That's bad news for Bed Bath & Beyond, but good news for shoppers: There are plenty of great clearance deals at Bed Bath and Beyond now, with more likely to come soon. It's definitely worth shopping the Bed Bath & Beyond digital clearance sale....
BURBANK, CA
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air Drops to Lowest Price This Year: Shop All The Best iPad Deals Available Now

The fifth-gen iPad Air was released in 2022 and is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work or streaming your favorite shows from bed, the iPad Air 5 is both lightweight and powerful. Right now, the fifth-gen iPad Air is on sale at Amazon for its lowest price this year. You can save $99 on multiple colors and models with a 10.9-inch display.
Creative Bloq

iOS 16 lock screen: How to customise your iPhone

The iOS 16 update late last year brought with it the biggest update to the iPhone lock screen, offering more personalisation than ever before. New widgets, fonts, colours, images options, iOS 16 lets you create a gallery of lock screen options to best suit your mood and environment. Since it's...
CNET

Save $99 on Apple's Latest iPad Air at Amazon and Best Buy

Apple's iPad lineup continues to dominate the tablet market, with several of its latest devices topping our list of the best tablets in 2023. Whether you want an iPad for serious work or you just need something you can use for general scrolling and streaming when kicking back on the couch, the iPad Air 5 is a solid option. It offers a great balance of power and price with a midsize screen and modern design.
Android Authority

Google Pixel Watch vs Fitbit Sense 2: Which should you buy?

Whether Google admits it or not, the Pixel Watch is ostensibly this year’s Fitbit flagship. The watch comes toting Fitbit’s health and fitness features, albeit wrapped up in a stylish Wear OS cocoon. So how does the Fitbit Sense 2 fare against in-house competition? Read on for our Google Pixel Watch vs Fitbit Sense 2 comparison.

