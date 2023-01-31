Read full article on original website
wpln.org
Inside Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
The issues at the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are well documented. Over the last year there have been reports of staffing shortages, overwhelmed case workers, kids sleeping in state offices and abuse allegations. But, at one time, Tennessee’s DCS was considered a model for other states on how...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
actionnews5.com
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
'Obviously, it's a concern' | Some TN parents speaking out against third-grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In March of 2021, lawmakers passed § TCA 49-6-3115. It requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. However, this law has caused worry in classrooms and homes across the state.
wvlt.tv
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drugs are flooding East Tennessee from out of state, and it’s not going unnoticed by district attorneys. They shared their plan to crack down on the dangerous drug pipeline, and it’s already lead to dozens of arrests. “This is officially a hostile market...
Tennessee lawyer who stole millions from clients pleads guilty on additional charges
David Bramble, the father of former Siegel High School football player Baylor Bramble, paralyzed after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a 2015 football game, took the stand Thursday to testify about his experience with disbarred lawyer Andy Allman.
WDEF
TN legislation to improve adoption and foster care processes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee lawmakers announced legislation to make adoption and foster care easier, cheaper and faster. The legislation was proposed at the Adoption and Foster Care Caucus meeting on Monday. Some improvements proposed include removing red tape in the adoption process, increasing the number of children people...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You've been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you've been smelling them -- skunks!.
Bill would allow lane splitting in traffic in Tennessee
The bill's sponsor says lane splitting increases rider safety.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may cross East TN tonight, here’s when
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
TDOE: More than half of all TN teachers say student attendance was biggest challenge last school year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than half of all teachers surveyed across Tennessee said student attendance was the biggest concern during the 2021 - 2022 school year, according to results of the 2022 Tennessee Educator Survey released on Friday. The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Education Research Alliance...
The Tomahawk
Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services celebrates successful launch of 988 suicide and crisis lifeline in Tennessee
Six months of data show significant increase in outreach for help. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) has released new data showing the response to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the state, intended for people experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide.
wcyb.com
Crisis in the Classroom: Tennessee Retention Law is a growing concern for parents
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee public schools are bracing for a change as the Third-Grade Retention Law is now in effect. The new Tennessee law is a concern for many parents. Kingsport City Schools hosted another informational meeting for parents regarding the new law. "We're just reaching out to...
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
WATE
The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey
A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
How common are counterfeit goods in East Tennessee?
Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Nike are all well-known and expensive brands that are often copied. So, just how common are fake goods in East Tennessee?
fox17.com
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
