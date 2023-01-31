ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wpln.org

Inside Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services

The issues at the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are well documented. Over the last year there have been reports of staffing shortages, overwhelmed case workers, kids sleeping in state offices and abuse allegations. But, at one time, Tennessee’s DCS was considered a model for other states on how...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
NASHVILLE, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
WDEF

TN legislation to improve adoption and foster care processes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee lawmakers announced legislation to make adoption and foster care easier, cheaper and faster. The legislation was proposed at the Adoption and Foster Care Caucus meeting on Monday. Some improvements proposed include removing red tape in the adoption process, increasing the number of children people...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. TSU Grammy nominations. TSU Marching Band hoping for Grammy wins this weekend.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services celebrates successful launch of 988 suicide and crisis lifeline in Tennessee

Six months of data show significant increase in outreach for help. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) has released new data showing the response to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the state, intended for people experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey

A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
TENNESSEE STATE

