Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Kansas Woman Injured in Crash West of Chillicothe Tuesday Night
A Shawnee, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Livingston County crash Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:21 Tuesday night on Old Route 190, three miles west of Chillicothe, as 56-year-old Teena R. Hines drove westbound. Troopers say Hines struck a pile of asphalt,...
Two St. Joe Residents Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident Near Clarksdale
A pair of St. Joseph residents were left with minor injuries after their vehicle hit a tree in DeKalb County Tuesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol’s accident report, 42-year-old St. Joseph resident Michelle L. Ray was driving a 2021 Kia K5 northbound on Missouri Route 31 about five miles north of Clarskdale in DeKalb County at 8:15 A.M. Tuesday when she lost control of the vehicle.
Early Morning Fatal Accident Near Kearney
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred early this (Thursday) morning near Kearney. According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at 3:30 A.M. this morning. Officers say once upon the scene they discovered a man who had been ejected from the truck. That individual was declared deceased at the scene.
Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
Altamont Man Injured in Early Morning DeKalb County Crash
An Altamont man suffered injuries in a DeKalb County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 12:40 this morning on U.S. 36, a mile west of Stewartsville, as 49-year-old Nicholas D. Austin drove eastbound. Troopers say Austin went off the north side of...
Kidder Man Hurt In Wednesday Evening I-35 Crash
A Kidder man was left with moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident on I-35 in Clay County Wednesday evening. The Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Kidder resident Robert D. Potts was driving a 1995 Jeep Cherokee northbound on I-35 at the 17 mile-marker in Clay County at 5:45 P.M. when the Jeep went off the left side of the roadway and went into the median.
Osborn Driver Seriously Injured in Wednesday Afternoon Crash
STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An Osborn man was seriously injured in an accident with a semi Wednesday afternoon in Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 3:12 pm as 32-year-old Osborn resident Travis Evans was southbound on Route K and the semi, operated by a New York resident, was eastbound on US 36 Highway. The semi failed to yield and struck Evans’ vehicle on the passenger side, pushing the vehicle off the roadway.
Cameron Child Suffers Minor Injuries In Two Car Crash Thursday
A two-year-old Cameron child was left with minor injuries Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash on I-35 near Liberty. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says at 4:55 P.M. a 2012 Chevy Malibu being driven by 45-year-old Lathrop resident Casey J. McKinley had begun to slow for congested traffic north of Highway 152 in Liberty. His vehicle was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford Fusion being driven by 22-year-old Cameron resident Mackenzie M. Wyatt.
Two St. Joe Men Arrested On Warrants Wednesday Night
In two separate incidents Wednesday night, Highway Patrol Troopers were able to make a pair of warrant arrests in Buchanan County. The first arrest came at 10:05 P.M. when Troopers arrested 42-year-old Jason W. Laughlin on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Laughlin was booked...
Raytown Man Sentenced To 20 Years for $10M Conspiracy Fraud Scheme
(MISSOURINET) – A Raytown man has been sentenced for conspiracy and fraud schemes. Anthony Morabith reports…
