Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Enacting Clauses in Legislation
In the states that publish their legislative drafting manuals, each bill requires an “enacting clause.” In those states, the enacting clause more often includes the Legislature, such as the following examples:. The enacting clause of each law in Hawaii is: “Be It Enacted by the Legislature of the...
californiaglobe.com
More on Drafting Definitions in California Legislation
Definitions found in statutes need to be carefully written and ensure clarity in laws. Definitions are generally provided when a word has several different usages, as well as to avoid repetition of a phrase. There are a number of important guidelines when drafting definitions in statutes. For example, use the...
Comments / 0