WATCH: George Santos Walks Into Manu Raju’s Live Shot, Remains Painfully Silent Through Questions While Waiting for the Elevator
George Santos (R-NY) remained completely silent as CNN’s Manu Raju attempted a brutal interrogation of the congressman when he walked into the latter’s live report. Raju was at the Capitol on Thursday to cover the House Republicans’ vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. As this was happening, Raju noticed Santos approaching, so he went up to the congressman and bombarded him with questions on his many lies and the accusations against him that have come to light.
‘Look at Your Own Damn Mirror!’ Swalwell LOSES IT on Republicans Before They Voted to Boot Omar from Committee
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) exploded at Republicans on the House floor on Thursday ahead of a vote on whether to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar was ultimately booted by a party-line vote of 218 to 211. At issue were Omar’s remarks in 2019 when...
Matt Gaetz Expresses Concern About Removing Ilhan Omar From Committee, Worries it Could Happen to Him: ‘Not The Best Feeling In The World’
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) expressed concern about the removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar from her spot on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. On Thursday, the Republican-controlled House voted to remove Omar from the position citing past antisemitic comments that conflicted with her role. “I voted with the majority on that...
Matt Gaetz Derails Judiciary Committee With Heated Pledge of Allegiance Debate: ‘Come On. This Can’t be Real’
Hardline GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) derailed the House Judiciary Committee’s meeting on Wednesday by proposing an amendment to the committee’s rules, which would require each meeting open with the Pledge of Allegiance. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the panel’s ranking member, opposed the amendment on the grounds that...
‘ASHLI BABBITT WAS MURDERED!!!’ Trump Rages After McCarthy Defends Officer Who Shot Jan 6 Rioter
The politically symbiotic relationship between former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may be wobbling. At issue is the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police Officer during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 as she tried to break into the House Chamber.
Trump Pimps Article Quoting Bob Woodward 48 Hours After Suing Him for 49 Million Bucks
Former President Donald Trump is not one to pass up a chance to promote a comment from anyone who agrees with him — even when he just sued that person two days ago. On Monday, the ex-president filed a lawsuit against veteran journalist Bob Woodward, claiming that the recordings he included in the audiobook version of his 2020 book Rage were shared “without President Trump’s permission.”
Elon Musk Ignores Democrats While Visiting D.C., Only Scheduled Meetings with Republicans
Elon Musk visited Washington D.C. last week and met with a number of politicians, but he reportedly had little to no interest in sitting down with Democrats. Politico’s Rebecca Kern and Nicholas Wu reported this week that Musk only scheduled meetings with Republicans during Capitol tour, only running into Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) at one point on accident.
Tucker Carlson Ignores Virtually Every George Santos Lie to Say the Media Covers Him for Lying About Playing Volleyball
Tucker Carlson utterly ignored the many lies of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and discussed just two of the freshman congressman’s fabrications, which are fairly frivolous. After being elected to represent New York’s third congressional district in November, the New York Times published a report indicating his life story was largely fraudulent. Santos falsely claimed to have gone to Baruch College on a volleyball scholarship and said he worked at Citibank and Goldman Sachs when he had not.
AOC Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Debate Challenge With Reminder They’re on the Same Committee: ‘You Spent Almost No Time There’
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) took multiple shots at one another following a House floor speech where the former excitedly dug into Republicans for voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Greene got a shoutout in Ocasio Cortez’s speech...
Kevin McCarthy Breaks With Trump, Tucker and Marjorie Taylor Greene: Ashli Babbitt Shooter ‘Did His Job’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy broke from the MAGA wing of the Republican Party — and its most popular voices Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene — by declaring that Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was not murdered by a police officer. The comments illustrate the growing...
‘I Am An American!’ Rep. Ilhan Omar Gives Floor Speech Blasting Republicans for Ousting Her From Committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) gave a fiery speech on the House floor as she condemned the push by Republicans to have her removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar delivered her speech as House Republicans prepare to hold a vote in the hopes of ousting her from the committee over her anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and otherwise controversial comments from the last few years.
Pelosi Joins Democrats Attempting to Not-So-Gently Nudge Feinstein Out of Office By Endorsing A Successor
At the Oscars, when your acceptance speech drags on too long, the producers cue up the music to shoo you off the stage. When you’ve been lingering too long in Congress, they nudge you out the door by endorsing a successor for your seat. That’s what’s happening regarding California’s...
‘Not a Joke’: Biden Swears at Prayer Breakfast That He and McCarthy Had a ‘Good Meeting’ and Will Be ‘Treating Each Other With Respect’
President Joe Biden called for a return to respectful dialog and debate in Washington, DC in remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning. Biden referenced what he called a “good meeting” in the Oval Office with Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, during which they discussed the political fight over the debt ceiling, which has seen debate rage between the parties.
Laura Ingraham and Jim Jordan Repeat Falsehood That the DOJ Referred to School Parents as ‘Terrorists’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Rep. Jim Jordan (D-OH) once again uttered the false claim that the Department of Justice referred to school parents as “terrorists.”. Both had previously made the fake accusation. For nearly a year and a half, conservative politicians and media figures have repeated the...
NBC’s Peter Alexander Grills Biden Spox Over Kamala Harris George Floyd Act Promise At Tyre Nichols Funeral: ‘Is It Negotiable?’
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over details of a promise that Vice President Kamala Harris made at the funeral of Tyre Nichols: that passing police reform is “non-negotiable!”. Here’s what the VP said during her eulogy Wednesday:. I was,...
Here Are the Minority of House Democrats Who Had the Guts to Vote Against Republicans’ Idiotic and Performative Resolution on ‘Socialism’
On Thursday, the House overwhelmingly voted in favor of a useless resolution “denouncing the horrors of socialism.” Sadly, the majority of Democrats felt compelled to approve the utterly performative measure, which passed 328 to 86. Even though most Democrats voted for the resolution, it will not prevent Republicans...
GOP House Oversight Chairman Wildly Speculates Chinese Spy Balloon May Have ‘Bioweapons’ in It: Did it ‘Take Off From Wuhan?’
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News’s Harris Faulkner on Friday that he is concerned the federal government does not know what is in the Chinese spy balloon flying high over the U.S. – wildly speculating there could even be “bioweapons” in the balloon.
Reporter Falsely Accuses Republicans of Heartlessly Trying to Force Cancer Patient Rep. Jamie Raskin to Take Off Hat
Punchbowl News’s Heather Caygle falsely accused congressional Republicans of trying to prevent Democrat Jamie Raskin, who is undergoing chemotherapy, from wearing headgear on the House floor on Tuesday. Rep. Raskin (D-MD) is going through chemo-immunotherapy to treat Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which he announced in December. On Tuesday,...
Trump Claims Ron DeSantis Begged Him for Endorsement: ‘There Were Tears Coming Down From His Eyes’
Donald Trump took credit for Ron DeSantis’ (R) political success again while humiliating the Florida governor with unflattering claims that he begged the former president to support him in the past. Trump gave an interview on Thursday to Hugh Hewitt, who repeatedly asked him to spill on what disparaging...
WATCH: GOP Rep. James Comer Delivers Emotional Words of Encouragement to Cancer-Stricken Jamie Raskin
BREAKING: There is still room for nonpartisan encouragement and support in the House of Representatives. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer took a pause in Tuesday’s hearing to offer support and encouragement to his Democratic rival, Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is undergoing chemotherapy to treat diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which he announced in December.
