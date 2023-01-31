George Santos (R-NY) remained completely silent as CNN’s Manu Raju attempted a brutal interrogation of the congressman when he walked into the latter’s live report. Raju was at the Capitol on Thursday to cover the House Republicans’ vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. As this was happening, Raju noticed Santos approaching, so he went up to the congressman and bombarded him with questions on his many lies and the accusations against him that have come to light.

1 DAY AGO