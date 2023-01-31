ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Mediaite

WATCH: George Santos Walks Into Manu Raju’s Live Shot, Remains Painfully Silent Through Questions While Waiting for the Elevator

George Santos (R-NY) remained completely silent as CNN’s Manu Raju attempted a brutal interrogation of the congressman when he walked into the latter’s live report. Raju was at the Capitol on Thursday to cover the House Republicans’ vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. As this was happening, Raju noticed Santos approaching, so he went up to the congressman and bombarded him with questions on his many lies and the accusations against him that have come to light.
Mediaite

Trump Pimps Article Quoting Bob Woodward 48 Hours After Suing Him for 49 Million Bucks

Former President Donald Trump is not one to pass up a chance to promote a comment from anyone who agrees with him — even when he just sued that person two days ago. On Monday, the ex-president filed a lawsuit against veteran journalist Bob Woodward, claiming that the recordings he included in the audiobook version of his 2020 book Rage were shared “without President Trump’s permission.”
Mediaite

Elon Musk Ignores Democrats While Visiting D.C., Only Scheduled Meetings with Republicans

Elon Musk visited Washington D.C. last week and met with a number of politicians, but he reportedly had little to no interest in sitting down with Democrats. Politico’s Rebecca Kern and Nicholas Wu reported this week that Musk only scheduled meetings with Republicans during Capitol tour, only running into Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) at one point on accident.
WASHINGTON, DC
Mediaite

Tucker Carlson Ignores Virtually Every George Santos Lie to Say the Media Covers Him for Lying About Playing Volleyball

Tucker Carlson utterly ignored the many lies of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and discussed just two of the freshman congressman’s fabrications, which are fairly frivolous. After being elected to represent New York’s third congressional district in November, the New York Times published a report indicating his life story was largely fraudulent. Santos falsely claimed to have gone to Baruch College on a volleyball scholarship and said he worked at Citibank and Goldman Sachs when he had not.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mediaite

AOC Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Debate Challenge With Reminder They’re on the Same Committee: ‘You Spent Almost No Time There’

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) took multiple shots at one another following a House floor speech where the former excitedly dug into Republicans for voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Greene got a shoutout in Ocasio Cortez’s speech...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mediaite

‘I Am An American!’ Rep. Ilhan Omar Gives Floor Speech Blasting Republicans for Ousting Her From Committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) gave a fiery speech on the House floor as she condemned the push by Republicans to have her removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar delivered her speech as House Republicans prepare to hold a vote in the hopes of ousting her from the committee over her anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and otherwise controversial comments from the last few years.
Mediaite

‘Not a Joke’: Biden Swears at Prayer Breakfast That He and McCarthy Had a ‘Good Meeting’ and Will Be ‘Treating Each Other With Respect’

President Joe Biden called for a return to respectful dialog and debate in Washington, DC in remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning. Biden referenced what he called a “good meeting” in the Oval Office with Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, during which they discussed the political fight over the debt ceiling, which has seen debate rage between the parties.
WASHINGTON, DC
Mediaite

Here Are the Minority of House Democrats Who Had the Guts to Vote Against Republicans’ Idiotic and Performative Resolution on ‘Socialism’

On Thursday, the House overwhelmingly voted in favor of a useless resolution “denouncing the horrors of socialism.” Sadly, the majority of Democrats felt compelled to approve the utterly performative measure, which passed 328 to 86. Even though most Democrats voted for the resolution, it will not prevent Republicans...
Mediaite

Reporter Falsely Accuses Republicans of Heartlessly Trying to Force Cancer Patient Rep. Jamie Raskin to Take Off Hat

Punchbowl News’s Heather Caygle falsely accused congressional Republicans of trying to prevent Democrat Jamie Raskin, who is undergoing chemotherapy, from wearing headgear on the House floor on Tuesday. Rep. Raskin (D-MD) is going through chemo-immunotherapy to treat Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which he announced in December. On Tuesday,...
MARYLAND STATE
Mediaite

WATCH: GOP Rep. James Comer Delivers Emotional Words of Encouragement to Cancer-Stricken Jamie Raskin

BREAKING: There is still room for nonpartisan encouragement and support in the House of Representatives. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer took a pause in Tuesday’s hearing to offer support and encouragement to his Democratic rival, Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is undergoing chemotherapy to treat diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which he announced in December.
MARYLAND STATE
Mediaite

Mediaite

New York City, NY
15
Followers
264
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.

 https://www.mediaite.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy