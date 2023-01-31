Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
How to play Fortnite Battle Royale in ‘first-person’
You can start playing Fortnite Battle Royale in first-person now, kind of. It’s a little janky, and it’s not 100% in first-person: Rather, some guns will change your perspective to first-person when you scope in. It seems like a proper first-person mode may be on the way Battle Royale, but for now, you can test out this funky first-person camera option.
Polygon
The creators of Dwarf Fortress made over $7M in one month
Brothers Tarn and Zach Adams, creators of the legendary colony simulation game Dwarf Fortress, have revealed that they made $7.2 million in January 2023, following the release of the Steam version of the game in December 2022. The Adams brothers have worked on the game for 20 years, mostly without...
Polygon
8 anime to catch up on for 2023’s biggest releases
We’re only one month into 2023 and already anime fans have a bevy of exciting new premieres to look forward to all year round. From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen to Attack on Titan and so many other exciting anime, the return of beloved anime series is just around the corner, with yet more still on the horizon. It can be hard to keep track of just what exactly one should catch up on in order to be prepared for this year’s biggest premieres to come, let alone keeping up with the release of new episodes of anime currently airing right now. That’s why we’re here to do it for you!
Polygon
Where did Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2 go?
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu did the thing. Those heralding HBO’s The Last of Us as finally lifting the “video game adaptation curse” must forget Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures’ 2019 release, which brought the Pokémon game franchise to live-action for the first time, and to the tune of positive reviews and $430 million worldwide. (Though in fairness to the critics, most things before March 2020 are a bit of a blur.) Overflowing with Pokémon of every type, director Rob Letterman’s movie would seem like an obvious candidate for a bigger, battle-heavier sequel in the vein of the games — the ending’s Ryan Reynolds twist be damned.
Polygon
Not every game needs to be a forever game
It’s not easy for any developer to keep up with the constant demand of live-service games, let alone developers accustomed to bigger projects with longer deadlines. As big studios and AAA games continue to experiment with the ongoing models that work for games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite, the massive toll that constant updates can take on a studio become more and more apparent. But some developers are opting out of the update cycle in favor of big expansions and clearer end dates.
Polygon
The Sims 4’s latest expansion gives you even more family options to play God with
The newest expansion pack for the Sims 4 is centered around family interactions and dynamics — which is perfectly timed to the game’s big infant update coming out in March. Titled Growing Together, the expansion back will not only add a brand new neighborhood, but more importantly more interactions and moments for Sim families.
Polygon
What you get by playing the Dead Space remake on New Game Plus
The Dead Space remake includes a New Game+ after you beat it once that includes a few changes to the gameplay. Our Dead Space New Game+ guide will tell you what to know before starting a NG+, and what to expect when you play. But first... A PSA: Leave one...
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
Polygon
Everyone’s got a Triforce tattoo
There’s more to the Triforce than just a few triangles. It’s a symbol for power, courage, and wisdom — the ultimate source of strength and influence. It’s been in every Zelda game since The Legend of Zelda was released in Japan in 1986 — though in the first game, Link was only in search of two, the Triforce of Wisdom and the Triforce of Power. But it was Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link where Nintendo first introduced the motif into the game, symbolically bringing together the individual triangles into the iconic Triforce.
Polygon
Add CrossfireX to the long list of games shutting down
Joining the growing list of live-service games shutting down this year is CrossfireX, Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment’s shooter for Xbox that adapted the free-to-play multiplayer megahit Crossfire for a Western audience. CrossfireX will close down on May 18, and sales of the game on Xbox have been halted immediately, the developer announced Friday.
Polygon
Yoshi-P is ‘extremely disappointed’ that record-setting Final Fantasy 14 raid used mods
The world of Final Fantasy 14 has become embroiled in what might be its biggest controversy yet. On Jan. 30, a team of players were the first to complete a high-difficulty raid called The Omega Protocol — an achievement that’s called a “world first” in raiding communities. Just hours later, footage uploaded to YouTube showed one team member using a third-party mod to help clear the raid. This reveal, which documented the use of an illicit tool in worldwide challenge, has touched nearly all ends of the Final Fantasy 14 community, from regular players to top developers at Square Enix.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Shadowy Skirmishes’ Special Research guide
Shadowy Skirmishes is the latest Giovanni research quest in Pokémon Go. Making its debut in February 2023 as part of the Crackling Voltage event, it ends with an encounter and opportunity to catch Shadow Registeel. Shadowy Skirmishes is part of a long line of Giovanni research quests, which started...
Polygon
Pokemon Go leader counters for Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff
Pokémon Go has its own version of the notorious Team Rocket, called Team Go Rocket. In this Pokémon Go guide, we’ll break down how to find the Rocket leaders and take them down. Below, we list out their parties and strategies that are effective for February 2023,...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Rocket Giovanni counters, team for February 2023
Giovanni is back in Pokémon Go, as part of the “Shadowy Skirmishes” Special Research in February 2023. As per usual, he’s tough to battle, but we list out his party and counters to help take him down if you’re having trouble. How to find Giovanni...
Polygon
Struggling with deck building? Try these unconventional card games
I love a good card game, but I struggle with deck building. I’ve tried lots of games from SteamWorld Quest to Marvel Snap, and while I enjoy the thrill of puzzling out how to play my hand, anticipating what cards I might draw and setting up a good deck from there has always been a struggle for me, so I inevitably leave the game behind. What can I do to tap into the other side of the coin here? Am I doomed to disappointment? Thanks.
Polygon
How to get Lisa’s free skin in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.4 added a new free skin, if you complete the “Second Blooming” event before it ends. The skin, “A Sobriquet Under Shade,” is a Sumeru-themed academic outfit for Lisa, the free electro mage we love so much. In order to participate in...
Polygon
DC’s plans for canon games would be ‘a nightmare,’ Marvel game director says
Launching their plans for the rebooted DC Universe this week, DC Studios co-chairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran reiterated their desire to bring DC superhero games, as well as film and TV, into a single, connected universe. They also suggested that they wanted the same actors to play characters across all media.
Polygon
Eldritch horror fishing game Dredge launches in March
Dredge, a “sinister fishing adventure” in which players seek fish and fortune, but encounter something, well, rather fishy on their journey, will be released March 30, developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team 17 announced Friday. Dredge is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Switch owners can expect a free demo for Dredge in the coming weeks.
Polygon
Undertale’s creator conducted an interview with a cult-hit RPG dev, and it’s bizarre
Toby Fox adds a certain playful twist to nearly all of his work. Now, we know his articles are no different. In his most recent installment of his monthly column for Famitsu, “Toby Fox’s Secret Base,” the creator did a games journalism first and interviewed the elusive creator of the indie cult-hit Yume Nikki, Kikiyama. The interview is equal parts bizarre and delightful — Fox only asked yes or no questions — and is definitely worth a quick read for anyone that wants a good chuckle.
Polygon
The Last of Us’ Nick Offerman’s video game obsession ended with Banjo-Kazooie
Nick Offerman, best known for his role as the gruff parks department head in Parks and Rec, most recently starred as Bill in last week’s episode of The Last of Us. The surprisingly poignant love story told in the third episode of the HBO zombie survival series is a departure from Bill and Frank’s original storyline in the game. Offerman sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to talk about the role and about singing a Linda Ronstandt song for his performance.
Comments / 0