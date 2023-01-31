We’re only one month into 2023 and already anime fans have a bevy of exciting new premieres to look forward to all year round. From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen to Attack on Titan and so many other exciting anime, the return of beloved anime series is just around the corner, with yet more still on the horizon. It can be hard to keep track of just what exactly one should catch up on in order to be prepared for this year’s biggest premieres to come, let alone keeping up with the release of new episodes of anime currently airing right now. That’s why we’re here to do it for you!

