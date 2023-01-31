ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Railway arms reopen after shutting down crossings in downtown Fort Lauderdale for rush hour

By Shira Moolten, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Traffic control arms were stuck in the down position for about two hours at multiple railway crossings between Sunrise Boulevard and Davie Boulevard Tuesday, delaying trains and drivers during morning rush hour in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Traffic control arms were stuck in the down position for about two hours at multiple railway crossings between Sunrise Boulevard and Davie Boulevard Tuesday, delaying trains and drivers during morning rush hour.

The issue began a little before 8 a.m., according to Greg Chavarria, the Fort Lauderdale city manager. It slowed down vehicle traffic at the intersections and train traffic on the affected FEC Railway tracks.

“The traffic control arms for the FEC Railway between Sunrise Blvd. and Davie Blvd. are in the down position and the train is moving very slowly,” Fort Lauderdale police tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. “Traffic is impacted and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes. We will shares updates when available.”

Some commuters were not happy.

“There is no alternative road!” one person tweeted. Others posted on social media that it took them almost an hour longer than usual to get to work.

Brightline trains, which operate on the FEC tracks, were running as usual, according to Ben Porritt, a spokesperson for the company.

“Our trains and schedule are running as expected,” Porritt said in an email.

Two hours later, the railway arms began working again, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

“The FEC traffic control arms are functioning again and the flow of traffic is returning to normal,” the police department said in a tweet posted about 10 a.m. “Thank you for your patience.”

It was unclear Tuesday what caused the issue.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

