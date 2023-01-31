ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Fury shares sweet moment with newborn baby in Molly-Mae’s latest video

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a new video of Tommy Fury sharing a sweet moment with their newborn baby.

The couple announced the news of the birth on Instagram on Monday and less than 24 hours later, Molly-Mae shared another post on social media, showing Tommy sharing “nose kisses” with his daughter.

“Overwhelmed with love,” she wrote, captioning the video.

“Thank you for all your beautiful messages and comments. We appreciate it so much.”

The couple confirmed their baby was born on 23 January.

