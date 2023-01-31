ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Recording Studio Available To Rent For $50K/Hour

Kanye West gave people a lot to talk about when recording and performing Donda at his various listening events ; one topic, in particular, was his makeshift studio at Mercdes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now fans can experience the space where the 45-year-old made his 2021 LP for themselves, as it is available to rent.

The Stufinder app shared a tweet on Monday evening (Jan. 30) that listed the booking. “We are aware someone has listed the Studio room Kanye West recorded ‘DONDA’ on our App,” they wrote. “We will update you when someone books it! Stay tuned.” The app’s Twitter account also specified that anyone who attempts to rent the space will only be charged if the host accepts the booking as they are not guaranteed. “You’ll never have to worry about being scammed on Stufinder.”

The “Donda Studio” is available to rent for $50,000 per hour. The six-person capacity space’s amenities include a full recording setup and permissible smoking. Although the studio listing shows photos of the Grammy winner from when he was working there, the description specifically notes that the booking does not include Ye himself.

Pigeons & Planes reported that the Chicago producer paid $1 million daily to both record and live in his makeshift studio at the stadium during the making of his Grammy-nominated 10th studio album, so those looking to book it now will be getting a significant discount at $50,000. Fivio Foreign , a standout featured artist on Donda , told LA Leakers that West enforced a strict dress code when present in the space.

“I learned [studio rules] from Ye,” the “Off The Grid” rapper said. “When we went to Ye’s sh*t he made us all wear like [Yeezy]. We had the vest on, he made us all wear Donda merch. I thought we were on Donda timing, I guess to get us in [that mindset].”

Donda was surprise-released on a Sunday in August 2021 with features from JAY-Z , The Weeknd, Playboi Carti , Lil Baby, Lil Durk , Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke , and more. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and sold 309,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

