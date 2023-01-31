ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, NY

3 EMTs Fired For Their Slow Response To Tyre Nichols’ Police Brutality Death

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCaNi_0kXPF6tv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKO69_0kXPF6tv00

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Three EMTS who failed to render aid during Tyre Nichols’ vicious police beating were fired after an internal investigation, the Memphis Fire Department said, according to NBC News.

The EMTs took a long time to render aid to Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department said

Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker violated department policies and protocols during their slow response to Nichols’ brutal arrest.

According to records, the trio was first called to the scene of Nichols’ traffic stop at 8:31 p.m. after police notified them about a “person pepper sprayed.” Then, Long, Sandridge and Whitaker were directed to a second location, where they arrived to find Nichols slumped up against a police car at 8:41 p.m. It took them 10 minutes to arrive after the initial call.

The trio briefly assessed Nichols’ condition and then stood back and watched as he cried out in pain on the ground, according to video footage obtained by Buzzfeed.

Long, Sandridge and Whitaker then called for an emergency vehicle to come to the scene. Authorities say the vehicle left the station at 8:46 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 8:55 p.m. Medical staff initiated care and took Nichols to the hospital at 9:08 p.m. — nearly 27 minutes after Long, Sandridge and Whitaker arrived at the second location.

“Our investigation has concluded that the two EMTs responded based on the initial nature of the call (person pepper sprayed) and information they were told on the scene and failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols,” officials from the fire department said in a statement.

“Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department and are not reflective of the outstanding service the men and women of the Memphis Fire Department provide daily in our community.”

Memphis Police Department has suspended the white officer seen during the attack

Nichols, 29, died Jan. 10 after he was hospitalized following a violent arrest by Memphis Police. Nichols was pulled over Jan. 7 for reckless driving, but Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said her office has found no proof to substantiate the claim. The five officers responsible for the fatal arrest ordered Nichols to the ground, giving him conflicting demands before he ran away in fear.

Officers caught the young motorist just steps away from his mother’s home. They used excessive force, beating him with a baton and kicking him in the face several times after he was detained, the viral arrest video showed.  All five of the officers have since been charged with murder and kidnapping.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, outrage and speculation sparked after the white officer seen holding a taser during Nichols’ attack was not charged for his part in the horrific arrest. But now, Memphis Police are holding him accountable.

On Jan. 30, the Memphis Police Department identified the officer as Preston Hemphill. According to NewsOne, he “was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest.” However, he was “not fired” from the department.

RELATED CONTENT: There’s An Ethical Dilemma Around Watching The Video Of Tyre Nichols Police Beating

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

White Cop Who Wanted Colleagues to ‘Stomp’ Tyre Nichols Is Suspended

A white Memphis cop involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly caught on body-cam saying he hoped other officers would “stomp his ass,” has been relieved of duty, authorities said Monday. Memphis police told the Associated Press that Preston Hemphill, 26, was “relieved of duty” shortly after the Jan. 7 traffic stop, but his name wasn’t made public until Monday.He is the sixth Memphis officer to be punished for the traffic stop that led to a brutal beating and the eventual death of Nichols. The department also revealed Monday that it had relieved a seventh,...
MEMPHIS, NY
The Independent

Tyre Nichols video shows officers boasting as he lies motionless: ‘Hitting him with straight haymakers, dog’

Video shows officers boasting about punching Tyre Nichols as he lies close to them motionless and hunched over.After authorities released a series of videos captured by police in Memphis when they beat and kicked the 29-year-old as they detained him earlier this month, officers can be heard laughing and bragging as the young man lies on the ground next to them.He would die in hospital several days later.“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”One video clip shows officers dragging Mr Nichols from the driver’s seat...
MEMPHIS, TN
Black Enterprise

[GRAPHIC] Video Released Showing Brutal, Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, was released on Friday Jan. 27, by Memphis officials. The video shows officers blow by blow, kick by kick, “deplorable, excessive use of for by police like we haven’t witnessed since the likes of the Rodney King video,” the family attorney, Ben Crump said on CNN Friday.
MEMPHIS, NY
The Independent

‘How dare you’: Al Sharpton calls Tyre Nichols attackers ‘punks’ at funeral

Al Sharpton described the five officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols as "punks" during the 29-year-old's funeral. "How dare you," the veteran civil rights campaigner asked during an impassioned eulogy at the service on Wednesday, 1 February. In the fiery speech, he said: "You don't fight gangs by becoming five armed men against an armed man. That ain't the police, that's punks."Tyre Nichols died three days after he was brutally beaten during a traffic stop on 7 January, the bodycam footage of which sparked outrage. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More SNL pauses jokes to poignantly address Tyre Nichols video mid-sketch‘We mourn with you’: Kamala Harris gives passionate speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeralFlames engulf West Midlands hillside as wildfire rages
The Independent

Tyre Nichols: Police officer appears to laugh and smoke cigarette in disturbing body cam

Memphis police officers appear to laugh and one can be seen smoking a cigarette in body cam footage released after the death of Tyre Nichols.Mr Nichols was beaten by police following a traffic stop and died three days later in hospital.The disturbing footage shows police officers laughing together as the 22-year-old lies slumped on the floor.“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer, referring to the beating. Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder. Read More Video shows Tyre Nichols beaten by Memphis police officersVideo shows Tyre Nichols beaten by Memphis police officersJoe Biden calls Tyre Nichols’ parents ahead of bodycam footage release
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Memphis police officer seemingly calls Tyre Nichols beating ‘fun’ in body cam clip

A Memphis police officer can be heard seemingly calling the beating of Tyre Nichols “fun” after the 29-year-old was left laying lifeless on the ground.Bodycam footage of the extensive attack was published last night (27 January), showing the extent of the attack.Nichols died in hospital on 10 Jan from his injuries.Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MEMPHIS, TN
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy