Amir Locke’s family sues the city of Minneapolis
Via WCCO: “Just over a year after his death, family members of Amir Locke — who was killed by police during a no-knock raid in downtown Minneapolis — have filed a civil lawsuit against the city. … The lawsuit says that the city and [Officer Mark] Hanneman violated Locke’s constitutional rights secured by the fourth and fourteenth amendments, as well a state law, and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.”
Twin Cities drivers have become distracted and dangerous: We need speed cameras
There is an effective technological solution to crashes creating carnage on our city streets. Yes, I’m talking about speed cameras. Especially during the ongoing COVID crisis, traffic crashes have spiraled out of control, undoing years of progress on reducing injuries on the roads. Minnesota needs legislation to allow cities to bring safety to our streets. It’s time to embrace a commonsense technological fix.
Behind MinnPost’s series on addressing health outcomes for Black Minnesotans
Call it a happy coincidence. Four Fridays in February, four stories focusing on addressing health outcomes of Black Minnesotans. And it just happens to be Black History Month. But it wasn’t the plan, it’s just how things shaped out. Race and health equity reporter Ava Kian began conceptualizing the series several months back. We considered launching the four-part series in December but decided to hold it for fear it wouldn’t get the traction it deserved with many people focused on year-end holidays. The reporting was too important for that.
Pumping Mississippi water to the West still being considered to address droughts
The Strib has a story from Brittney Miller of the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “While the much-needed water has improved conditions in the parched West, scientists and water policy experts warn against claiming victory. About 60% of the region remains in some form of drought, continuing a decades-long spiral into water scarcity. … Over the years, a proposed solution has come up again and again: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to the parched West. This past summer, the idea inspired a flurry of letters to the editor at a California newspaper. But interest spans deeper than that. Most recently, the Arizona state legislature passed a measure in 2021 urging Congress to investigate pumping flood water from the Mississippi River to the Colorado River. Studies and modern-day engineering have proven that such projects are possible, but require decades of construction and billions of dollars. Politics are an even bigger obstacle.”
Racer who once retired wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in just under 15 hours
For the Star Tribune, Christa Lawler reports, “After nearly three days and 300 miles spent cruising near the North Shore, Keith Aili’s team of Alaskan huskies stopped Tuesday just shy of the finish line — a swatch of orange paint sprayed into packed snow between the Grand Portage Lodge & Casino and Lake Superior. Ultimately, it was Rudolph, the dog behind Aili’s lead dogs, who coaxed the team through to make it official — 14 hours, 59 minutes, 20 seconds and the veteran musher’s second Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon title.”
Why Walz wants to spend $276M on broadband on top of nearly $1 billion in federal funds
Renewed interest in public funding to subsidize construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas since the COVID-19 pandemic began has resulted in gobs of broadband money in Minnesota — at least compared to what used to be spent on the issue. But the oodles of cash, mostly approved...
Three found dead in pickup truck in Bloomington
The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports three were found dead in a pickup truck in Bloomington parking lot in what police say was a murder-suicide. The Today show interviewed Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, who is making history as the first Black female sheriff in the state of Minnesota. In...
The Beatles’ one and only concert in Minnesota
On August 21, 1965, the Beatles arrived in Minnesota—finally. It had been a year and a half since the Liverpool group’s first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, marking their American debut. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr had toured the country in 1964 but had got no closer than Milwaukee.
Frontline health care workers reach tentative contract agreement with HealthPartners
Era Atre at KARE-11 is reporting nearly 1,800 members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa reached an agreement to protect “industry-leading” healthcare benefits from cuts or concessions, after spending 21 hours at the bargaining table with HealthPartners. Grace Birnstengel at MPR News introduces a five-part series on Minneapolis’...
A difference in economic status should not be a barrier to diabetes care in Minnesota
In 2020, 8.8% of Minnesota adults (about 390,000) have been diagnosed with diabetes (type 1 or 2). However, this number masks the existing disparity across people with different incomes. More than 80% of adults aged 18-64 are living in poverty in Minnesota, and are two-and-half times as likely to have diabetes as those with incomes higher than $35,000. And the low-income population in Minnesota mostly comprises of people of color.
Not only is Glencore/PolyMet mine bad for water, the company is all around bad news
Near the end of last year, it was reported that the state of Minnesota has spent at least $6.4 million to defend PolyMet’s proposed copper-sulfide mine. Somehow, the state has gotten caught up in spending millions of dollars that, in the end, advance the interests of a foreign-owned mining company.
Minneapolis Police says gun calls for service are down 38% compared to 2021
At KSTP-TV Kyle Brown says, “The Minneapolis Police Department released a progress report on the first 90 days of Operation Endeavor, an interagency effort that officials say is targeting the city’s worst offenders. The report released on Monday details the period between Sept. 27 and Dec. 17 and shows a decrease in crime statistics in several areas compared with the same period in 2021. Notably, MPD reported gun-related calls for service had declined 38.1% from the same time in 2021, the number of gunshot wound victims had decreased by 29.8% and carjackings had dropped 65.2%. Those categories were all down from the 90-day period immediately preceding Operation Endeavor as well.”
Minnesota’s carbon emissions on track to meet climate goals set in 2007
For the first time since setting goals in 2007 for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Minnesota is on track to meet them, state regulators said on Tuesday. It’s a significant moment for DFL lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz’s administration as they push to slash pollution that causes climate change.
Suburban gun clubs host suicide prevention trainings
On the last two Mondays in January, Stock and Barrel Gun Club, a firearms sports club and firing range with locations in Chanhassen and Eagan, hosted a pair of Mental Wellness Nights. At the events, attendees learned about mental health and participated in a “Question Persuade Refer” (QPR) training course designed to help participants recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to help someone get life-saving assistance.
What Hamline can learn from businesses as it charts it path forward
Universities are businesses. Like any business they occasionally have to engage in crisis management, responding to threats, including those to their brand if not their very existence. Hamline University is at that point now. Locally and nationally its reputation is severely damaged. It is at the center of cultural wars...
Minneapolis City Council votes for review of off-duty police contracts
The Minneapolis City Council on Friday voted to review how the city’s police department allows its officers to do off-duty work more than three years after an audit by the city found issues in how the department tracked the extra hours worked. The Minneapolis Police Department’s off-duty police work...
Another Republican refuses to ban Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
At Axios Sareen Habeshian and Andrew Solender say, “Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, on Friday joined a group of House Republicans opposed to kicking Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, off the Foreign Affairs Committee, putting the high-profile effort dangerously close to failing. Why it matters: It could lead to another destabilizing loss for Republicans on the House floor just weeks after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, took 15 ballots to capture the speaker’s gavel amid defections from his party. Driving the news: Buck, a member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, told NBC News’ Chuck Todd he is against Republicans removing Democrats like Omar from their committees.”
Former Minnesota U.S. Sen. David Durenberger has died at 88
MPR’s Mark Zdechlik and Brian Bakst report former U.S. Sen. David Durenberger has died at 88. “Durenberger served 16 years in the Senate, earning a reputation as an expert on health care, environmental policy and other national issues,” they write. Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports...
D.C. Memo: The race for Minnesota’s 2nd District seat just started … after it just wrapped-up
WASHINGTON — While the dust hasn’t fully settled on the midterm elections, at least one Minnesota lawmakers is already preparing for the next one. Rep. Angie Craig, D-2nd District, seems to have already drawn a Republican challenger. Michael Murphy, the former mayor of Lexington and a former GOP gubernatorial candidate, has filed a statement of candidacy and set up a “Murphy for Congress” campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission.
Black Maternal Health Caucus pushing for change in new Minnesota legislative session
Almost two years ago, the few Black women in the Minnesota Legislature recognized a need to address the growing disparities Black mothers and babies face, so they formed the Black Maternal Health Caucus. Since then, the Legislature includes more Black women, and the caucus has grown to five members who...
