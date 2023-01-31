ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Liberty News

MBB Game Day: Austin Peay

LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Guard Darius McGhee has 2,347 career points and is 27 points away from becoming the school’s new all-time leading scorer. He is No. 2 in program history, behind only Karl Hess (2,373 points, 1977-80). • Liberty is third in the country in total...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Yaun Named ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week

Following his second top-10 finish of the season, Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun has been named the ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week. Yaun finished in eighth place at the 2023 Sea Best Invitational, Liberty’s opening event of the spring portion of its 2022-23 season. The senior carded a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Chadwell Adds to First Signing Class at Liberty

Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell has brought his first-ever signing class at Liberty to 28 members with the addition of 15 new players during the late signing period. Of the 28 total newcomers to the Mountain, 18 players will join the Flames for spring workouts and 14 players are transferring from other schools around the country.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

4 Flames Collect ASUN Track & Field Weekly Honors

On the heels of a successful weekend at the Bob Pollock Invitational, four Liberty indoor track & field athletes have earned ASUN Conference weekly honors. The Flames award winners include Ally Kipchirchir (Men’s Track Athlete of the Week), Kennedy Sauder (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week), Makenzy Mizera (Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) and Paola Bueno (Women’s Freshman of the Week).
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

DII Lady Flames show no mercy in 12-1, 14-0 sweep of Mercyhurst

After opening 2023 with back-to-back losses to Rowan (N.J.) University on Jan. 13-14, Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team has won four games in a row over the past two weekends, including a 12-1 and 14-0 sweep of Mercyhurst University on Saturday and Sunday at the LaHaye Ice Center.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Archers fine-tune sights for Feb. 17-19 USAA Indoor Nationals at JMU

Four of the 12 archers Liberty University’s men’s and women’s archery team carried to this past Sunday’s Easton Youth & Collegiate Trophy Tournament placed in the top five in their respective divisions. The indoor event, hosted by Lancaster Archery at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames Open Spring Season with 3rd Place Finish at Sea Best Invitational

No. 40 Liberty opened the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a third-place showing at the Sea Best Invitational on Tuesday. The Flames finished the Jacksonville-hosted event with a 14-over par 854 (291-280-283) following three trips around the TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course (par 70, 6,790 yards).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WTVM

Opelika’s Bryce Speakman signs with Gadsden State Community College

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School senior Bryce Speakman has signed to play baseball at Gadsden State Community College. Congratulations, Bryce!. “I just felt it was the right place for me. I wanted to go the junior college route, I felt it was the best route for me. I really liked what coach Lewis had to offer up at Gadsen State,” said Opelika senior Bryce Speakman.
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County

SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Family continues to search for Anniston missing man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested

ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
ASHVILLE, AL

