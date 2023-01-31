Read full article on original website
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Austin Peay
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Guard Darius McGhee has 2,347 career points and is 27 points away from becoming the school’s new all-time leading scorer. He is No. 2 in program history, behind only Karl Hess (2,373 points, 1977-80). • Liberty is third in the country in total...
Liberty News
Yaun Named ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week
Following his second top-10 finish of the season, Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun has been named the ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week. Yaun finished in eighth place at the 2023 Sea Best Invitational, Liberty’s opening event of the spring portion of its 2022-23 season. The senior carded a...
Liberty News
Chadwell Adds to First Signing Class at Liberty
Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell has brought his first-ever signing class at Liberty to 28 members with the addition of 15 new players during the late signing period. Of the 28 total newcomers to the Mountain, 18 players will join the Flames for spring workouts and 14 players are transferring from other schools around the country.
Liberty News
Liberty Looks to Get Back On Track Against William & Mary, Saturday
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team is going on the road to take on William & Mary, Saturday at 1 p.m. The contest will be held at the at the McCormack-Nagelson Tennis Center in Williamsburg, Va. Liberty (2-3, 1-0 ASUN) will be taking on William & Mary (1-1) for...
Liberty News
4 Flames Collect ASUN Track & Field Weekly Honors
On the heels of a successful weekend at the Bob Pollock Invitational, four Liberty indoor track & field athletes have earned ASUN Conference weekly honors. The Flames award winners include Ally Kipchirchir (Men’s Track Athlete of the Week), Kennedy Sauder (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week), Makenzy Mizera (Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) and Paola Bueno (Women’s Freshman of the Week).
Liberty News
Liberty to Take On Michigan State and Miami (Ohio) in East Lansing This Weekend
Live Video (Both Matches) Live Scoring: Liberty vs. Miami (Ohio) The Liberty Lady Flames tennis team is set to face Michigan State to open a two-match weekend in East Lansing, Mich. The Lady Flames and Spartans will square off on Friday at 5 p.m. at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center.
Liberty News
DII Lady Flames show no mercy in 12-1, 14-0 sweep of Mercyhurst
After opening 2023 with back-to-back losses to Rowan (N.J.) University on Jan. 13-14, Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team has won four games in a row over the past two weekends, including a 12-1 and 14-0 sweep of Mercyhurst University on Saturday and Sunday at the LaHaye Ice Center.
Liberty News
Back-to-back hat tricks by Lamoureux spark DII Flames to sweep of Keene State
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team stretched its winning streak to seven games by sweeping Keene State (N.H.) College over the weekend at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Flames (22-4-1, ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region) overcame 1-0 and 2-1 first-period deficits, eventually outscoring the...
Liberty News
Archers fine-tune sights for Feb. 17-19 USAA Indoor Nationals at JMU
Four of the 12 archers Liberty University’s men’s and women’s archery team carried to this past Sunday’s Easton Youth & Collegiate Trophy Tournament placed in the top five in their respective divisions. The indoor event, hosted by Lancaster Archery at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in...
Liberty News
Flames Open Spring Season with 3rd Place Finish at Sea Best Invitational
No. 40 Liberty opened the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a third-place showing at the Sea Best Invitational on Tuesday. The Flames finished the Jacksonville-hosted event with a 14-over par 854 (291-280-283) following three trips around the TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course (par 70, 6,790 yards).
WTVM
Opelika’s Bryce Speakman signs with Gadsden State Community College
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School senior Bryce Speakman has signed to play baseball at Gadsden State Community College. Congratulations, Bryce!. “I just felt it was the right place for me. I wanted to go the junior college route, I felt it was the best route for me. I really liked what coach Lewis had to offer up at Gadsen State,” said Opelika senior Bryce Speakman.
Liberty News
Witt welcomes senior women’s administrator role in her Club Sports responsibilities
Liberty University Club Sports Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Angie Witt added another responsibility to her title in late November, that of Club Sports senior women’s administrator. She assumed the role that was previously held by Associate Athletic Director Tatiana Payne, who is working remotely from home as a new mother.
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County
SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
wbrc.com
Family continues to search for Anniston missing man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wvtm13.com
Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested
ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
Liberty News
Chaplains Museum expands, welcomes visitors to new site in Jerry Falwell Library
Inside its new location on the terrace level of the Jerry Falwell Library, the Liberty University Chaplains Museum aims to further educate and inspire visitors with research and artifacts that tell the story of military chaplains in wartime. The museum was founded on Liberty’s campus in 2005 by the late...
