Kentucky State

Wider adoption of apprenticeships in KY could provide high return on investment | Opinion

By Cathe Dykstra
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Apprenticeships are growing more popular yet, even as we acknowledge it, society lacks a full understanding of the value of traditional and modern apprenticeships to employees, employers, and our economy.

Currently, Kentuckians are pursuing college degrees at unprecedented rates and accruing billions in student loan debt as a result. Yet, U.S. employers still report a skills mismatch that is causing thousands of jobs to go unfilled. Our educational system is on the cusp of a much-needed adaptation, and we are behind the curve.

While some of the globe’s finest manufacturing, technological, and scientific information systems are in Kentucky, we are continuing to coach our finest young minds that any path that does not lead to a traditional college education is inferior. It’s just not true.

Stigmas that apprenticeships are only for students who are not able to go to college have been a barrier to wide adoption, but today’s apprenticeships are highly technical, extremely affordable, and conducive to broad application in a wide variety of industries. Multiple studies have shown that apprenticeship programs result in increased employee loyalty, higher productivity, lower turnover among apprentices and mentors, and reliable, customized workforce pipelines. Traditional apprenticeships include careers in skilled trades such as automotive, construction/building, and advanced manufacturing. Modern apprenticeships in fields such as nursing, hospitality, business and insurance, information technology, and cybersecurity offer proof that most any career can be apprenticeable. In fact, U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recognizes nearly 27,000 apprenticeship programs nationwide. So, why don’t we utilize these opportunities to train and employ workers?

Businesses also benefit from the ability to recruit a more diverse workforce, as apprenticeships are a proven and valuable tool in diversifying the makeup of a company’s workforce. Recruiting apprenticeships costs less than recruiting other workers and data shows they tend to be more productive and have fewer safety incidents. Further, companies with Registered Apprenticeships can take advantage of a variety of federal funding avenues for training. Many would be surprised to learn that federal Pell Grant dollars and funding through the GI Bill are available to help employers offset costs.

The Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet reports over 250 modern apprenticeship programs currently in place in Kentucky, employing more than 3,500 apprentices. Since the U.S. Department of Labor started tracking state-level data for apprenticeships in 2007, Kentucky employers have hired more than 16,000 apprentices. Kentucky is well-recognized nationwide for its efforts to cultivate apprenticeships programs through the TRACK youth apprenticeship program, which works to enroll high school students in apprenticeships. Often, students participating in this program graduate high school with an industry-recognized credential and a job awaiting them in their chosen profession. Even though the TRACK program has been recognized as a top youth apprenticeship program by the U.S. Department of Labor, Kentucky lags other states in active apprenticeships. 2021 data shows Kentucky had 4,074 active apprenticeships, which pales in comparison to neighboring states like Ohio (19,848), Indiana (18,552), and Illinois (16,194).

Family Scholar House has just published a white paper culling nearly 40 data sources regarding apprenticeships and the workforce that is likely to participate in them. Research points to the unequivocal fact that wider adoption of apprenticeships in the Kentucky business culture could result in vast savings for students, significant benefits for taxpayers and the economy, and high returns on investment for employers. Further, because most credentials transfer for college credit, this is not an either-or situation for students but a both-and opportunity to begin a career as an apprentice earning stackable credentials and ultimately attain a 2-year or 4-year college degree.

While Family Scholar House believes there will always be need and demand for the traditional college and university pathway, broadening apprenticeships in partnership with the postsecondary world presents an opportunity for all partners. Models in other states and countries show that when businesses, postsecondary partners, and K-12 pipelines work together, shared costs create increased returns on investment for all.

Prescribing a solution to the root cause of Kentucky’s critical workforce shortages rather than to its symptoms is critical, and we do not have four more years to wait for this year’s incoming freshman to graduate from college with remaining workforce training needs. As we compete with our neighbors for qualified candidates in high-demand sectors in healthcare, education, manufacturing, and more, we need a way to leapfrog students into these positions now. Apprenticeships will help students learn while they contribute to the economy, position them to become loyal, safe, and highly productive workers, and position Kentucky as a global leader in workforce development.

I’m calling on Kentuckians at every level. If you’re a business leader, I urge you to consider investment in your workforce through apprenticeships, which will bring you dividends now and position you for a steady pipeline of quality workers into the future. If you’re a parent, I urge you to talk with your student about the financial return on investment between a lucrative career with on-the-job paid training now versus a traditional college experience, likely with significant student loan debt. If you’re a student, I urge you to contemplate what it would mean for you to jumpstart your career by being more experienced than your peers who pursued the traditional college route by the time they join you in the workforce four years later. If you’re a taxpayer, I urge you to advocate for apprenticeships as a responsible use of government and private investment. If we harness the courage, invention, and adaptiveness we’ve shown through history, Kentucky can set itself apart. The time is now, and I know we can do it.

Cathe Dykstra is the CEO and Chief Possibility Officer of Family Scholar House.

Lexington, KY
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

