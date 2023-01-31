Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Claims Seeing Colors Behind Closed Eyes May Have Significance
This often happens during meditation.
slj.com
Three Picture Books to Celebrate Black History
These three picture books capture the hardship and joys that Black people have experienced in the United States, with nuance and sensitivity to a young audience. Tyson, Alana. My Red, White, and Blue. illus. by London Ladd. Philomel. Jan. 2023. ISBN 9780593525708. K-Gr 3–A young Black boy explores his own...
wiareport.com
Recent Books of Interest to Women Scholars
Women in Academia Report regularly publishes a list of new books that may be of interest to our readers. The books included are on a wide variety of subjects and present many different points of view. The opinions expressed in these books do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board of WIAReport. As an Amazon Associate, WIAReport will earn a fraction of revenue from qualifying purchases.
New AP African American Studies Course to Include a Focus on Art—With Few Living Artists Required
The College Board has revealed the framework for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, which will be offered to high schoolers across the U.S. starting in 2024 following smaller-scale pilot programs. As part of the college-level course, there will be a focus on visual art—but almost all of the work required to be viewed by students will be by deceased artists. The course charts several millennia worth of history, with nearly all of it from the 16th century onward, and intends to survey the breadth of the African American experience, from its origins in early West African empires to...
slj.com
Poems As Picture Books: Zetta Elliott Discusses the Upcoming A Song for Juneteenth
Well, the Newbery and Caldecott Awards for 2023 have been established, so now it’s time to start a whole new year with a whole new set of books, wouldn’t you say? And I can think of no better way to begin than with a book brought to us by none other than the great and good Zetta Elliott.
artandeducation.net
Master of Arts in Fine Art & Design: Lens-Based Media
Application deadline: March 7, final deadline for non-EU applicants / priority deadline for EU applicants. The Master of Arts in Fine Art & Design: Lens-Based Media is a two-year postgraduate program that focuses primarily on artistic and experimental lens-based practices (both still and moving image/animation) that embrace the use of artifice, formal and technical innovation, fictional strategies, and other unconventional visual approaches to create new and meaningful visions of the world.
The future is female: US exhibitions bring women to the forefront in 2023
2022 has not been the best year for women. In September, United Nations data reported that full gender equality was still literally centuries away, while in October, the 2022 edition of the Gender Equality Index found that women’s rights had declined in several key areas for the first time since 2010.
Comments / 0