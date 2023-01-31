ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

slj.com

Three Picture Books to Celebrate Black History

These three picture books capture the hardship and joys that Black people have experienced in the United States, with nuance and sensitivity to a young audience. Tyson, Alana. My Red, White, and Blue. illus. by London Ladd. Philomel. Jan. 2023. ISBN 9780593525708. K-Gr 3–A young Black boy explores his own...
wiareport.com

Recent Books of Interest to Women Scholars

Women in Academia Report regularly publishes a list of new books that may be of interest to our readers. The books included are on a wide variety of subjects and present many different points of view. The opinions expressed in these books do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board of WIAReport. As an Amazon Associate, WIAReport will earn a fraction of revenue from qualifying purchases.
ARTnews

New AP African American Studies Course to Include a Focus on Art—With Few Living Artists Required

The College Board has revealed the framework for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, which will be offered to high schoolers across the U.S. starting in 2024 following smaller-scale pilot programs. As part of the college-level course, there will be a focus on visual art—but almost all of the work required to be viewed by students will be by deceased artists. The course charts several millennia worth of history, with nearly all of it from the 16th century onward, and intends to survey the breadth of the African American experience, from its origins in early West African empires to...
artandeducation.net

Master of Arts in Fine Art & Design: Lens-Based Media

Application deadline: March 7, final deadline for non-EU applicants / priority deadline for EU applicants. The Master of Arts in Fine Art & Design: Lens-Based Media is a two-year postgraduate program that focuses primarily on artistic and experimental lens-based practices (both still and moving image/animation) that embrace the use of artifice, formal and technical innovation, fictional strategies, and other unconventional visual approaches to create new and meaningful visions of the world.

