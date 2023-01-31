Read full article on original website
Interesting: Omnibus critic Marty now leads committee that crafts the massive bills
What happens when the leading critic of massive, multi-subject omnibus bills is put in charge of the committee that presides over the passage of the massive, multi-subject omnibus bills?. As any self-respecting Minnesotan would say, it gets interesting. Sen. John Marty, a DFLer from Roseville, is the new chair of...
Tyre Nichols killing reignites police reform efforts in D.C. and Twin Cities
The horrific police beating that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has provoked calls for Congress to respond, and to an effort, to revive the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, but reforms are unlikely. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, drafted in response to the deaths of Black...
Another Republican refuses to ban Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
At Axios Sareen Habeshian and Andrew Solender say, “Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, on Friday joined a group of House Republicans opposed to kicking Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, off the Foreign Affairs Committee, putting the high-profile effort dangerously close to failing. Why it matters: It could lead to another destabilizing loss for Republicans on the House floor just weeks after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, took 15 ballots to capture the speaker’s gavel amid defections from his party. Driving the news: Buck, a member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, told NBC News’ Chuck Todd he is against Republicans removing Democrats like Omar from their committees.”
D.C. Memo: The race for Minnesota’s 2nd District seat just started … after it just wrapped-up
WASHINGTON — While the dust hasn’t fully settled on the midterm elections, at least one Minnesota lawmakers is already preparing for the next one. Rep. Angie Craig, D-2nd District, seems to have already drawn a Republican challenger. Michael Murphy, the former mayor of Lexington and a former GOP gubernatorial candidate, has filed a statement of candidacy and set up a “Murphy for Congress” campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission.
McCollum reintroduces Boundary Waters bill
WASHINGTON — Saying the steps the Biden administration took to bar mining in the Superior National Forest are not permanent, Rep. Betty McCollum on Tuesday reintroduced a bill that would offer permanent protections. “Last week’s historic action by Secretary Deb Haaland to officially withdraw more than 225,000 acres of...
Cuba does not belong on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list
In one of the final acts of his presidency in January 2021, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that again placed Cuba on the State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list without any justification. President Barak Obama removed the Caribbean island from the list in 2015 following a thorough review by the Departments of State and Defense. Presence on the list makes it very difficult for Cuba to purchase needed supplies as it seeks to recover its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic causing undue hardships to the Cuban people. Cuba’s removal from the list in 2015 did not end the 60-year U.S. blockade of the island, though it made it easier for it to participate in the global capitalist marketplace with some positive economic results.
