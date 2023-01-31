In one of the final acts of his presidency in January 2021, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that again placed Cuba on the State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list without any justification. President Barak Obama removed the Caribbean island from the list in 2015 following a thorough review by the Departments of State and Defense. Presence on the list makes it very difficult for Cuba to purchase needed supplies as it seeks to recover its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic causing undue hardships to the Cuban people. Cuba’s removal from the list in 2015 did not end the 60-year U.S. blockade of the island, though it made it easier for it to participate in the global capitalist marketplace with some positive economic results.

11 HOURS AGO