NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star reserves revealed
The 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday and joined the player pool for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Paul George (LA Clippers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
NBA
Recap: Wizards lose to Trail Blazers 124-116, ending six-game winning streak
The Wizards headed into Capital One Arena on Friday night boasting a six-game winning streak and ready to play in front of D.C. fans for the first time in nearly two weeks. After a solid first half for the Wizards, the Trail Blazers turned the tables in the second half leading to a 124-116 Wizards loss. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal combined for 66 points in the defeat.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Rockets
Wednesday night’s battle between the two youngest teams in the NBA was more than just a grinder, it was a game played more on the floor than above the rim. With a NBA season high 48 combined offensive rebounds, 24 apiece for the Thunder and Houston Rockets, this game came down to scrap, fight and tenacity and in their home gym, the Rockets had a bit more of it.
NBA
Paul George Selected as Western Conference All-Star
The NBA announced today that LA Clippers guard/forward Paul George has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT. . George will make...
NBA
NBA Announces Schedule Change
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will remain at its originally-scheduled tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. CT.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.03.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 114 Charlotte 98. (Bulls 24-27, 14-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Dosunmu: 22 pts (9-10fg). Hornets: Rozier: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 12. Hornets: Plumlee: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 7. Hornets: Ball: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls bench outscored...
NBA
"It's A Blessing" | Utah Forward Lauri Markkanen Named To The 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Right before Will Hardy stood up from his postgame press conference following Wednesday's victory over Toronto, he had one more parting message for the contingent of media members sitting in front of him. His message was short and succinct. "First of all, none of us are hoping. …. We are...
NBA
Keegan Murray Earns Second Consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in January, the NBA announced today. The fourth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray averaged 14.0 points (51.0 FG%, 49.5 3pt%, 93.3 FT%), 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 32.2 minutes per game in 15 games (15 starts) during the month of January. Murray also received NBA Rookie of the Month honors for December.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named Kia NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the Kia NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023. It is the second straight month that he has earned the monthly honor. Banchero becomes the third player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Heat of the Moment
The Cavaliers continued to struggle with consistency in a hard-fought loss to Miami at home. Justin and Carter recap the game and dive into what went wrong for the Wine and Gold. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY
The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
NBA
DeMar DeRozan named 2023 NBA All-Star
DeRozan Garners Second Consecutive All-Star Selection and Sixth of Career. The NBA announced tonight that Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. DeRozan earned his sixth career NBA All-Star honors, including his second-straight with Chicago. He is the 15th player in franchise history with multiple All-Star selections while suiting up for the Bulls.
NBA
Pool Report on Final Seconds of the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Game.
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Kevin Scott following tonight’s Pelicans at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: Was it determined that Ingram had stepped out of bounds while still making contact with the basketball?. SCOTT: After postgame media review, Ingram was not out...
NBA
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks Suspended; Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell Fined
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
DeRozan's Hall of Fame run continues with his sixth nod to the NBA All-Star Game
DeMar DeRozan will stop in Salt Lake City later this month on the way to Springfield. That’s because the Bulls star scorer Thursday was named to his sixth NBA All-Star team for the game in Utah Feb. 19. The history of Hall of Fame enshrinements has pretty much an informal cutoff that after five All-Star selections you are a lock to swing open that door to the Hall of Fame.
NBA
Joel Embiid Earns January 2023 Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award, Marking Second Consecutive Recognition
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 2, 2023 - The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January. This represents the second monthly honor in as many months for Embiid, who now has six such awards throughout his career. In...
NBA
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. selected to 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Multiple Grizzlies Selected as All-Stars for First Time in Franchise History. Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. were selected as reserves for the 72nd NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. CT on TNT. This marks the first time in franchise history that multiple Grizzlies were named NBA All-Stars.
NBA
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups & advice: Week 17
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Magic
The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-26) are looking to get two-straight wins on Friday night against the Orlando Magic (20-32) at Target Center. Minnesota took an overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 119-114. D’Angelo Russell was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, Anthony Edwards had 27 points, and Naz Reid earned a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
