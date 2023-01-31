Wednesday night’s battle between the two youngest teams in the NBA was more than just a grinder, it was a game played more on the floor than above the rim. With a NBA season high 48 combined offensive rebounds, 24 apiece for the Thunder and Houston Rockets, this game came down to scrap, fight and tenacity and in their home gym, the Rockets had a bit more of it.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO