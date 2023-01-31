ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
WGME

Warming centers open across Maine as temperatures drop below zero

AUBURN (WGME) -- There are more than 160 warming centers open across Maine as temperatures plunge below zero Friday night. In Auburn, a warming shelter is open on Valerie Circle at the Auburn Housing Authority’s Family Development Center. While some warming centers are only available during the day, city...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Maine ski mountains scale back operations due to cold weather

The extreme weather is causing some Maine ski mountains to scale back their operations and close some ski lifts. In Maine, Sugarloaf Mountain is scaling back its operations with only five lifts scheduled to open. They say they will update the lifts status based on the current conditions throughout the...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?

This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend

All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Skiers brave cold to hit Maine slopes

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The bitter cold didn't keep diehard skiers and snowboarders off the mountains Friday. Those who braved the cold at Pleasant Mountain say it was some of the best skiing of the season. "The conditions are amazing,” skier Michelle Tucker said. “Absolutely amazing. Fresh groomer runs and there’s...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine snowmobile clubs excited for cold weekend

WINDHAM (WGME) -- After a mild start to the winter, things are turning cold fast, with temperatures expected to dip well below zero in the coming days. While some people may not be a fan of the freezing temperatures, snowmobile clubs definitely are. In Windham, the Drifters Snowmobile Club has taken advantage of the colder days and nights and has started working on their trail systems.
WINDHAM, ME
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
Z107.3

The 2023 Maine State Fair Schedule Is Here

Who wants a doughboy? After the harsh reality of this winter is long gone, we will have so many things to look forward to once again. And it just wouldn't be summer and fall in the State of Maine without the fair!. Hard not to dream of hot summer days...
MAINE STATE
WGME

National Weather Service notes reports of 'frostquakes' in northern Maine

CARIBOU (WGME) -- The National Weather Service in Caribou says it has received reports of "frostquakes" across northern Maine Friday. The NWS says these quakes, also called "cryoseisms," feel like earthquakes, generating tremors and thundering sensations. They are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine ski areas consider closing during weekend bitter cold

GREENWOOD, Maine — With dangerous cold in the forecast for this weekend,there are dozens of shelters opening across Maine. Ski areas are also keeping an eye on the conditions and making decisions about the safety of their patrons. On Wednesday, Mt. Abram Ski Resort in Greenwood announced that it...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy