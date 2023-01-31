Read full article on original website
WGME
Warming centers open across Maine as temperatures drop below zero
AUBURN (WGME) -- There are more than 160 warming centers open across Maine as temperatures plunge below zero Friday night. In Auburn, a warming shelter is open on Valerie Circle at the Auburn Housing Authority’s Family Development Center. While some warming centers are only available during the day, city...
WGME
Maine ski mountains scale back operations due to cold weather
The extreme weather is causing some Maine ski mountains to scale back their operations and close some ski lifts. In Maine, Sugarloaf Mountain is scaling back its operations with only five lifts scheduled to open. They say they will update the lifts status based on the current conditions throughout the...
WMTW
What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
wabi.tv
Heating fuel assistance available for Mainers as we brace the cold this Weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who need heating oil assistance are encouraged to reach out for help as we experience severely cold weather this weekend. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnership, is urging Mainers not to wait for their tank to be empty before seeking assistance. In...
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend
All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
WMTW
Maine ski resorts change operations as frigid temperatures continue to drop
PORTLAND, Maine — As dangerously cold temperatures sink in throughout Maine, many ski resorts in the area are changing how they will operate Friday and Saturday. Night skiing has been cancelled. The main base will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the main...
WGME
Skiers brave cold to hit Maine slopes
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The bitter cold didn't keep diehard skiers and snowboarders off the mountains Friday. Those who braved the cold at Pleasant Mountain say it was some of the best skiing of the season. "The conditions are amazing,” skier Michelle Tucker said. “Absolutely amazing. Fresh groomer runs and there’s...
WPFO
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
WGME
Maine snowmobile clubs excited for cold weekend
WINDHAM (WGME) -- After a mild start to the winter, things are turning cold fast, with temperatures expected to dip well below zero in the coming days. While some people may not be a fan of the freezing temperatures, snowmobile clubs definitely are. In Windham, the Drifters Snowmobile Club has taken advantage of the colder days and nights and has started working on their trail systems.
WGME
Old Christmas trees could be the solution to rebuilding Willard Beach dunes
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)- South Portland leaders are planning something that's never been done before in Maine- as they try to rebuild the Willard Beach dunes. The plan calls for putting old Christmas trees into the sand- to help rebuild the dunes. South Portland resident Phillip Gotts walks Willard Beach each...
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
The 2023 Maine State Fair Schedule Is Here
Who wants a doughboy? After the harsh reality of this winter is long gone, we will have so many things to look forward to once again. And it just wouldn't be summer and fall in the State of Maine without the fair!. Hard not to dream of hot summer days...
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
WGME
Mount Washington hits record low temperatures as wind chill hits -108 degrees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Historic, bitter and dangerous cold is gripping Maine and New Hampshire. The temperature has plummeted all night long, even as the wind has picked up, dropping wind chills to historic levels. On Mount Washington, the air temperature is -43 degrees and the wind chill hit -108 degrees.
WGME
South Portland plans to use discarded Christmas trees to rebuild Willard Beach dunes
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland has a plan to fix the dunes damaged on Willard Beach during the pre-Christmas Eve storm. On December 23, powerful winds and high tides washed out much of the dunes at Willard. The city says it plans to stick discarded Christmas trees into what's...
WGME
National Weather Service notes reports of 'frostquakes' in northern Maine
CARIBOU (WGME) -- The National Weather Service in Caribou says it has received reports of "frostquakes" across northern Maine Friday. The NWS says these quakes, also called "cryoseisms," feel like earthquakes, generating tremors and thundering sensations. They are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it...
WMTW
Maine ski areas consider closing during weekend bitter cold
GREENWOOD, Maine — With dangerous cold in the forecast for this weekend,there are dozens of shelters opening across Maine. Ski areas are also keeping an eye on the conditions and making decisions about the safety of their patrons. On Wednesday, Mt. Abram Ski Resort in Greenwood announced that it...
WGME
Temporary shelters open in Portland, homeless Mainers urged to get inside amid brutal cold
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Advocates are worried this will be a life-threatening weekend for those experiencing homelessness. Portland's two shelters are at capacity. So are Preble Street's three shelters. Because of these extremely low temperatures, some new options are opening up temporarily. “Cold really, it bothers me, but it doesn’t like...
wsfltv.com
Failing to prepare for record cold could be dangerous; here is how to prepare
Maine Gov. Janet Mills said residents of her state are accustomed to cold weather, but the conditions habitants of her state will see this weekend will be unlike anything they’ve seen in decades. Most of New England is under wind chill warnings. The National Weather Service has warned the...
