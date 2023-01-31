ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime FOX 2 employee Rodolfo Gonzalez set for retirement

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After keeping the studios and newsrooms of FOX 2 and KPLR spick-and-span for 20 years, longtime employee Rodolfo Gonzalez is set for retirement. FOX 2 thanked Rodolfo for his time with a special sendoff celebration Friday, his final day of work. Many of his close friends gathered Friday and surprised him with cake, cards and a gift basket.
St. Louis Arch sees shadow, predicts longer winter

ST. LOUIS — A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow during an annual Groundhog Day celebration. The St. Louis Arch is getting into the annual weather prediction game too. After seeing its shadow this morning, the national monument shared a poem to Facebook. “Here […]
St. Louis City SC nears franchise debut

The countdown is on for St. Louis City SC and their franchise debut on February 25th in Austin, Texas. The team is back in St. Louis this week after a week in Florida for training camp. The front office of City SC has worked hard to assemble a competitive team for their first season in […]
Tracker: Next stops for the possible Chinese balloon

ST. LOUIS — A massive high altitude balloon passed through the St. Louis area Friday afternoon. It could be a Chinese spy balloon, which officials have warned will pass through the central United States on Friday. It may be approaching Nashville, Tennessee, by this evening. Not only that, but it is visible from a great […]
Suspected Chinese spy balloon flies over Missouri

ST. LOUIS – On almost any other day, the China spy balloon may have gone unnoticed in our skies, but not Friday. The skies were crystal clear, and that massive white balloon glowed like a bright star up against the deep blue sky. From the moment it entered the skies over Show-Me-State Friday morning, it has been the talk of the state.
