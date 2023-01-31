Read full article on original website
What You Are Doing About It? Cbabi Bayoc Mural Scavenger Hunt, 10th Annual Love Package Pick Up, 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The St. Louis Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with a scavenger hunt. Cbabi Bayoc is an artist in St. Louis. Prince used his work on The Rainbow Children album cover.
St. Louis photographer celebrates historical Black women through photography project
A St. Louis photographer is paying tribute to some iconic Black women in history by using photography and visual art in a unique way.
Longtime FOX 2 employee Rodolfo Gonzalez set for retirement
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After keeping the studios and newsrooms of FOX 2 and KPLR spick-and-span for 20 years, longtime employee Rodolfo Gonzalez is set for retirement. FOX 2 thanked Rodolfo for his time with a special sendoff celebration Friday, his final day of work. Many of his close friends gathered Friday and surprised him with cake, cards and a gift basket.
St. Louis alderman vote on convention center expansion funding
The aldermen of St. Louis vote today on additional funding for convention center expansion. The Ram NFL settlement is worth $30 million.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
St. Louis Arch sees shadow, predicts longer winter
ST. LOUIS — A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow during an annual Groundhog Day celebration. The St. Louis Arch is getting into the annual weather prediction game too. After seeing its shadow this morning, the national monument shared a poem to Facebook. “Here […]
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | February 3, 2023
FOX 2 NEWS – Check out the latest highlights from this week in St. Louis prep sports with Martin Kilcoyne, Kevin Ryans and Jim Powers. SEGMENT 1 SEGMENT 2
‘February is the worst’ report from St. Louis goes viral
A radio station personality's famous February segment has been picked up by Fox News and run nationally. Kevin Killeen of St. Louis' KMOX has an annual February feature.
Recreational marijuana sales start for some St. Louis dispensaries
The doors opened in the Central West End early Friday, in what was once the old Tom’s Bar and Grill off Euclid but is now home to Good Day Farm Dispensary.
Get a head start on Spring: Rex Rieger landscaping prepares for lawn care season
FENTON, Mo — In the dead of winter, Rex Rieger Landscaping is already preparing for spring and summer lawn care. Owners Rex and Christian Rieger share the tools a good landscaper would use and why it is important to book services before the winter ends. 2591 S Old Hwy...
St. Louis City SC nears franchise debut
The countdown is on for St. Louis City SC and their franchise debut on February 25th in Austin, Texas. The team is back in St. Louis this week after a week in Florida for training camp. The front office of City SC has worked hard to assemble a competitive team for their first season in […]
St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite wintry weather
Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have been in the forecast. So how is St. Louis CITY SC growing new grass during the heart of St. Louis winter? It is all thanks to science.
Unleash the secrets of strong relationships with CaraLilly’s partner yoga class at Offbeat Yoga this Valentine’s Day
ST. LOUIS — CaraLilly, an intimacy coach, joins Offbeat Yoga to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The studio will have a partner class, with tips on keeping relationships strong. 130 Chesterfield Towne Ctr. Chesterfield, MO 63005.
Tracker: Next stops for the possible Chinese balloon
ST. LOUIS — A massive high altitude balloon passed through the St. Louis area Friday afternoon. It could be a Chinese spy balloon, which officials have warned will pass through the central United States on Friday. It may be approaching Nashville, Tennessee, by this evening. Not only that, but it is visible from a great […]
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
Police wife shows support for officers shot in Soulard
Lowe said she remembers how urgent and scary that night felt, which is probably how the families of the two officers who were shot Thursday evening felt as well.
Busch Stadium prepares for new season with hiring event
The St. Louis Cardinals' opening day may seem a ways away on March 30, but Busch Stadium is already preparing for the new season.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon flies over Missouri
ST. LOUIS – On almost any other day, the China spy balloon may have gone unnoticed in our skies, but not Friday. The skies were crystal clear, and that massive white balloon glowed like a bright star up against the deep blue sky. From the moment it entered the skies over Show-Me-State Friday morning, it has been the talk of the state.
Contact 2 investigates overflowing recycling bins at several Red Bud, Illinois schools
The recycling bins are overflowing outside St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Red Bud, Illinois.
Indulge in sweet romance with Bijoux Chocolates and Offbeat Yoga’s Partner yoga event on Valentine’s Day
ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s season gets sweet and intimate with help from Bijoux Chocolates and Offbeat Yoga. Offbeat will offer a private yoga experience. Guests can sample chocolate from Bijoux Chocolate. Sunday, February 12. 2- 8 p.m. Offbeat Yoga. 130 Chesterfield Towne Ctr. Chesterfield, MO 63005. 7930 Big...
