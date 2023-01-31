ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Black Women Are Gaining Ground in the Labor Market But Still Face Unique Barriers

Both the rate of unemployment for all Black people and for women specifically are at their lowest levels in more than a year. January's drop in Black unemployment was propelled by gains made by Black women. A tight labor market may be playing a role. A decrease in the unemployment...
NBC Los Angeles

Airbnb Is Making a Simple, But Big Booking Change Bringing It Closer to Hotel Check-In

While most Airbnb bookings already require ID verification, the company is taking the step this upcoming Spring of having every user comply. Airbnb has looked to weed out bad actors on its platform, aiming to avoid property damage via large-scale parties or other types of fraud. Tara Bunch, global head...
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon's Advertising Business Grew 19%, While Google and Meta Both Deal With Slowdowns

Amazon's online advertising business continues to grow fast, increasingly challenging digital ad titans like Meta and Google. The e-commerce giant's advertising unit is still a small fraction of the overall $149.2 billion it recorded in sales for the fourth quarter. Amazon now holds 7.3% of the overall online ad market,...

