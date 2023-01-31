The Kentucky Association for Gifted Education and The Center for Gifted Studies to be represented at Proclamation Signing Ceremony for Gifted Education Month in Kentucky

ACPA-College Student Educators International announced that Western Kentucky University Living Learning Communities has won the 2023 ACPA Collaborative Excellence Award. ACPA–College Student Educators International is a values-centered leadership association that has worked to boldly transform higher education since 1924. The ACPA Collaborative Excellence Award recognizes a program that has demonstrated an exemplary partnership or an innovative, collaborative initiative among academic and student affairs professionals/departments for a sustained period of two or more years. This award recognizes achievements that support and foster college student learning through the generation and dissemination of knowledge. These achievements also inform policies, practices and programs at a college/university.

