The Kentucky Association for Gifted Education and The Center for Gifted Studies to be represented at Proclamation Signing Ceremony for Gifted Education Month in Kentucky

wku.edu
WKU's Amy Combs to participate in public media diversity fellowship program
The Director of Development of WKU Public Broadcasting will be a part of a national class designed to explore opportunities and challenges related to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the public media sector. Amy Combs of WKU Public Broadcasting (PBS/NPR) joins other distinguished public media leaders from across the country...
wku.edu
WKU Living Learning Communities Win 2023 ACPA Collaborative Excellence Award
ACPA-College Student Educators International announced that Western Kentucky University Living Learning Communities has won the 2023 ACPA Collaborative Excellence Award. ACPA–College Student Educators International is a values-centered leadership association that has worked to boldly transform higher education since 1924. The ACPA Collaborative Excellence Award recognizes a program that has demonstrated an exemplary partnership or an innovative, collaborative initiative among academic and student affairs professionals/departments for a sustained period of two or more years. This award recognizes achievements that support and foster college student learning through the generation and dissemination of knowledge. These achievements also inform policies, practices and programs at a college/university.
wku.edu
View from the Hill: Black History Month Opening Ceremony
The national theme of Black History Month 2023 is Black Resistance. That was highlighted at Wednesday night’s opening ceremony at WKU. WKU’s Amy Bingham has more in this week’s View from the Hill. “Black resistance is real but it can’t stop you, the only one that can...
wku.edu
KET's 'Kentucky Life' features segment produced by WKU graduates, interview with WKU professor
KET’s Kentucky Life episode this week will feature the work of two WKU graduates, along with an interview with WKU History professor Anthony Harkins, filmed at the Kentucky Museum. The segment on “Hillbilly Days” is part of episode 3 of the new Kentucky Life season which will air on KET at 7 p.m. CT Saturday (February 4).
wku.edu
WKU Student Publications names 2023 summer fellows
WKU Student Publications today announces a class of 10 Student Publications fellows for Summer 2023. Nine of the students will spend at least 10 weeks working in professional organizations this summer in internships tailored to help them grow their skills, and the 10th will cover news on the WKU campus.
wku.edu
WKU Winter Weather Alert for February 1, 2023
Here is a WKU Winter Weather Alert for Wednesday, February 1:. WKU in Owensboro will be closed today, February 1. Students in Connect courses should contact their instructors for access to course content and instructions. WKU in Somerset will open at 10 a.m. EST. Based on local conditions, all other...
