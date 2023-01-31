Read full article on original website
REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION
(OLNEY/NEWTON) February 2023 is off to a cold, but relatively quiet start across our downstate area, as it remains under the influence of a broad expansive high pressure ridge axis that stretches along the I-70 corridor from Ohio through Illinois and into Missouri and Oklahoma. With some sunshine today with clouds, today is another day of dry conditions that will continue for several days and nights. With slightly warmer air moving tomorrow, an approaching cold front will drop temperatures Thursday night for a frigid Friday, however more warm air is back for the weekend and into the first of next week. Stay tuned for weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.
FRIDAY HEADLINES (2/3/23)
(CARMI) Another temporary restraining order (TRO) is on the books against Illinois’ new gun ban law. A White County judge issued a ruling yesterday temporarily prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban on certain semi-automatic weapons & ammunition magazine capacities against 1,690 plaintiffs in the case, including State Lawmakers Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemerg and former State Senator Darren Bailey. A separate state-level case against the state’s ban in Macon County has a hearing later today up in Decatur, with many other lawsuits pending against the law approved the “lame duck” Legislature last month.
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (2/1/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois is expected to ask for an expedited review by the State Supreme Court after a temporary restraining order was upheld yesterday against Illinois’ gun ban on behalf of 866 plaintiffs who sued the state in Effingham County. While the order was issued January 20th against the ban and the state appealed, the Fifth District Appellate Court yesterday dismissed three procedural counts that Attorney Thomas DeVore brought against the law, however upheld the count alleging a violation of equal projections under the law because it exempts certain employees of law enforcement and security sectors from the new ban. Meanwhile, a TRO ruling is pending in White County on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs. A separate challenge in Macon County has a hearing this Friday in Decatur.
