(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois is expected to ask for an expedited review by the State Supreme Court after a temporary restraining order was upheld yesterday against Illinois’ gun ban on behalf of 866 plaintiffs who sued the state in Effingham County. While the order was issued January 20th against the ban and the state appealed, the Fifth District Appellate Court yesterday dismissed three procedural counts that Attorney Thomas DeVore brought against the law, however upheld the count alleging a violation of equal projections under the law because it exempts certain employees of law enforcement and security sectors from the new ban. Meanwhile, a TRO ruling is pending in White County on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs. A separate challenge in Macon County has a hearing this Friday in Decatur.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO