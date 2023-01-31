ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Pandemic Emergency Declarations Set to End May 11 as Madison COVID Cases Decline

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

In a letter to Congress, the White House has stated that the COVID-19 emergencies will end on May 11, nearly 40 months after national pandemic measures were imposed.

The Biden Administration renewed the declarations that were set to expire in April. Back on January 2020, President Trump imposed the national health emergency and President Biden has repeatedly extended the measures.

When the declaration expires, the cost of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and certain treatments will fall under insurance companies, both private and government plans.

On Friday Jan 27, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee gave a report to the WHO regarding the COVID pandemic.  The committee determined that COVID "continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", however, the committee acknowledges that the pandemic is at a "transition point"

COVID cases are declining in Madison and in Morris County. According to the Morris County COVID-19 Information Hub, within the last seven days there were six new cases in Madison. There were two days during that time frame where no new cases were reported.

According to the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub, no new deaths have been reported. A total of 1,362 Morris County residents have died from COVID. There are 132,812 total confirmed cases in Morris County.

