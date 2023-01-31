ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KYTV

Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

STUDY: Arkansas ranks among lowest for dental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study shows that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for teeth. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of dental wellness. The data ranges from those who visited a dentist in 2022 to dental treatment costs to dentists per capita.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Mo. launches new website to help reduce number of veteran suicides

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri has a new tool aimed at reducing the number of veteran suicides. This website offers general information and resources to veterans, service members and their families, as well as anyone who wants to support them. According to the website, about 17 veterans in the...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

St. James, Mo. teen dies in single-pickup truck crash

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from St. James has died after a single-pickup truck crash Thursday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 5:30 on I-44 near Rolla. The crash occurred when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveled off the...
SAINT JAMES, MO
KYTV

Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began issuing dispensary permits early. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Arkansas bill aims to end affirmative action in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A bill aiming to ban affirmative action in the Natural State has made it to the Senate floor. Senate Bill 71 was filed on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and focuses on prohibiting “discrimination or preferential treatment by the state of Arkansas and other entities.”
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Missouri state senators debate Parents Bill of Rights

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig filed a Parents Bill of Rights concerning our children’s education. “It deals with transparency, parents Bill of Rights, and there are some prohibitions on an activity that we don’t want taught in school,“ said Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig.
MISSOURI STATE

