KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Benton, Ark. Boone, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Fulton, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Marion,...
KYTV
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he...
KYTV
STUDY: Arkansas ranks among lowest for dental health
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study shows that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for teeth. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of dental wellness. The data ranges from those who visited a dentist in 2022 to dental treatment costs to dentists per capita.
KYTV
Missouri House bill would ban cities from using on-street parking meters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A bill circulating in the Missouri State Legislature would ban any city or county from charging people to park on the street. That means all on-street parking meters would be gone in the state, or at least unenforceable. Ketan Patel was plugging his meter on Thursday,...
KYTV
Mo. launches new website to help reduce number of veteran suicides
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri has a new tool aimed at reducing the number of veteran suicides. This website offers general information and resources to veterans, service members and their families, as well as anyone who wants to support them. According to the website, about 17 veterans in the...
KYTV
St. James, Mo. teen dies in single-pickup truck crash
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from St. James has died after a single-pickup truck crash Thursday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 5:30 on I-44 near Rolla. The crash occurred when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveled off the...
KYTV
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began issuing dispensary permits early. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional...
KYTV
Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses his top priorities for future of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a few weeks since Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Attorney General. He discussed his priorities for office. Fighting violent crime is at the top of Bailey’s list. ”I was a prosecutor, and I worked at a county office. So I...
KYTV
Arkansas bill aims to end affirmative action in state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A bill aiming to ban affirmative action in the Natural State has made it to the Senate floor. Senate Bill 71 was filed on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and focuses on prohibiting “discrimination or preferential treatment by the state of Arkansas and other entities.”
KYTV
MARIJUANA CASES EXPUNGED: Greene County’s circuit clerk explains timeframe
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Those with marijuana convictions in Missouri anxiously wait for them to be expunged. It’s possible because voters passed Amendment 3 in November. So far, Greene County has only two expungement cases completed. Other Missouri counties have already finished hundreds or even a thousand cases.
KYTV
Missouri state senators debate Parents Bill of Rights
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig filed a Parents Bill of Rights concerning our children’s education. “It deals with transparency, parents Bill of Rights, and there are some prohibitions on an activity that we don’t want taught in school,“ said Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig.
KYTV
Neighbors want answers; police still investigating shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested 20-year-old Keyshawn McElroy in connection with a shooting near Glendale High School. McElroy is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Police said there was a car chase on Sunset St. and Linden Ave. and...
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting outside Glendale High School
