ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMZU

Excelsior Springs man dies in rollover accident

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fatality crash near Kearney. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office source reports deputies responded to the single vehicle accident at 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 2, near N.E. 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road. Upon arrival, deputies located the deceased ejected driver of the Ford F-150. He was later identified as 44-year-old Eric B. Starr, of Excelsior Springs.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

One dead in fiery crash early Tuesday in Miami County

SPRING HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Tuesday when a pickup truck collided with a semitrailer in Miami County in eastern Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-169 highway and 215th Street, on the southwest edge of Spring Hill.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy