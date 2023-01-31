Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
The next great quarterback rivalryChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Kansas City authorities investigating suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a possible suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City fire crews at currently at Arrowhead Stadium, a spokesperson for the fire department confirms. Multiple fire crews, including a hazmat unit, are on scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KMBC...
KCPD: All clear after suspicious package outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a suspicious package outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KCK woman thankful after firefighters rescue son, dog from recent house fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department shared body cam video with FOX4, which shows first responders battling the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
KCTV 5
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KCTV 5
One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
Photos: Overland Park woman spots rare weather phenomenon
An Overland Park, Kansas, resident spotted an unusual sight in the sky: Rare clouds with a circular gap formed by a plane.
KMZU
Excelsior Springs man dies in rollover accident
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fatality crash near Kearney. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office source reports deputies responded to the single vehicle accident at 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 2, near N.E. 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road. Upon arrival, deputies located the deceased ejected driver of the Ford F-150. He was later identified as 44-year-old Eric B. Starr, of Excelsior Springs.
Suspect in custody following standoff with Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Missouri police have taken one person in custody following a standoff that lasted for several hours Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of Wallace Ave, which is near I-435 and E Winner Road, for reported sounds of gunshots. Once on scene officers […]
KMBC.com
Grain Valley Police: Person in custody after reports of individual with knife in high school parking lot
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person is in custody after an incident at a Kansas City-area high school Friday morning. Police in Grain Valley, Missouri, were called to Grain Valley High School Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible armed party, a person with a knife, in the school parking lot.
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Westport
A woman is dead after an overnight shooting Friday morning in the World Market parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
One dead in fiery crash early Tuesday in Miami County
SPRING HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Tuesday when a pickup truck collided with a semitrailer in Miami County in eastern Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-169 highway and 215th Street, on the southwest edge of Spring Hill.
One killed, 2 injured in separate crashes on I-70 in KCK
One person died and two others were injured in separate crashes along eastbound I-70 of Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday morning.
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Victim found shot dead inside vehicle in east Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department says a victim was found shot and declared dead inside of a vehicle near 24th and Brighton Avenue Tuesday.
Olathe man lucky to be alive after being shot while hunting in Miami County
An Olathe, Kansas man is recovering at Overland Park Medical Center after being shot while hunting in Miami County's Hillsdale Park.
