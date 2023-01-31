Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving landing spots: Lakers, Mavericks headline best fits after trade request from Nets
There's never a dull day in the NBA. With less than a week remaining before this season's trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Nets. Charania adds that the Nets have been informed Irving prefers to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
Why Raptors say yes and no: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. trade to Lakers for Russell Westbrook, draft picks
Another day, another Raptors trade rumor (idea?) to discuss. With less than a week before this season's trade deadline, The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote that a certain trade between the Lakers and Raptors is the "latest hot idea making the rounds." "The latest hot idea making the rounds — and...
Steve Kerr blasts Warriors' late-game execution after overtime loss to Timberwolves
The Warriors looked to be in cruise control against the Timberwolves on Wednesday before a late-game collapse saw them go down 119-114 in overtime. Golden State led by 14 points in the fourth quarter but then produced several uncharacteristic turnovers, which allowed the Timberwolves to creep back into the contest.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander selected as NBA All-Star: How SGA differs from Steve Nash, Andrew Wiggins
"Shai's going to be so good, man." When the basketball world converged in Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge, was a trending topic of discussion. The above quote comes from Chris Paul, who, when peppered with questions about his then teammate at All-Star media day, beamed as he spoke on the flashes of stardom Gilgeous-Alexander showed during the first half of his breakout sophomore campaign.
Projecting Josh Giddey's All-Star ceiling with Thunder: How good can Aussie point guard become?
The Thunder's rebuild has entered the next phase with the young squad currently fighting for a postseason berth. They have an opportunity to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019-20. Their improvement this season has been rewarded, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recently named a...
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Hawks vs. Suns
In late December, Devin Booker went down with a groin injury, sending the Suns into a tailspin losing nine of their next 11 games. For the total length of Booker's injury the Suns have gone 8-10, but have won their last two games in a row coming into this contest with the Hawks.
Raptors trade rumors: Pelicans 'definitely high' on forward O.G. Anunoby
They say where there's smoke, there's fire. A week away from the trade deadline there seems to be a lot of smoke coming out of Toronto in regard to O.G. Anunoby's future with the Raptors. Anunoby has already been linked to the Knicks, Grizzlies and Suns through various reports. The...
Rui Hachimura is already impressing LeBron James, Lakers just five games into Los Angeles tenure
It's been five games since Rui Hachimura joined forces with the Lakers, and he has already made his presence felt. Hachimura has started the last three games, averaging 14.0 points and 7.3 rebounds during that stretch. His shooting percentages have also been excellent — he's hit 50.0 percent of his field goals and 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers.
Austin Rivers-Mo Bamba fight: Five players ejected in Timberwolves-Magic scrap
The NBA has been getting chippy over the past couple of nights. On Thursday, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks hit Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell with a "cheap shot," causing Mitchell to go after Brooks. Both players were ejected, Brooks has been suspended for one game and Mitchell was hit with a $20,000 fine.
Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2023: Rules, tips on how to play official game
Six Nations season is well and truly upon us, and accordingly, the Six Nations Fantasy game is gearing up ahead of the tournament. It's set to be as competitive as ever — both on and off the pitch — and at The Sporting News we've got your guide for everything you need to know about how to play the game.
Courtside Huddle: Dirk Nowitzki talks mentoring Luka Doncic, Josh Green's development, and LeBron's scoring record
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki joined us on this week's episode of Courtside Huddle at the NBA Store in Melbourne on a recent visit to Australia. Keeping a close eye on the Dallas Mavericks, Nowitzki touched on the impressive development of Aussie Josh Green and how Luka Doncic is taking his game to another level.
Sean Payton contract details: How much is Broncos coach making in 2023?
Off the beach and to the bank. The saga of Sean Payton's next landing spot has come to an end. From teasing he's going to stay at Fox for another year, to reports of not having a landing spot to Denver landing their "third, No. 1 choice" at head coach.
Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade rumors stirred up by LeBron James, Magic Johnson tweets
Just when it seemed like everything was back on track in Brooklyn, another trade request took the train off the rails. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Nets after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple sources.
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' Gary Trent Jr., featuring Lakers, Knicks
Reporting indicates that Gary Trent Jr. is still the most likely Raptor to be moved at the trade deadline. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported before Christmas that NBA executives at the G League Showcase saw Trent as Toronto's top trade candidate. With the trade deadline fast approaching, that hasn't changed. "Trent...
How to watch LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: Lakers schedule, TV channel, live stream
LeBron James will soon be the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Like, really soon. In scoring 28 points in a win over the Knicks earlier in the week, James now stands at 38,299 career points. That puts him only 89 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 career points.
NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games
This year's Pro Bowl represents something of a crapshoot. That's not just because the festivities are taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, mind you. The league has given the annual competition a facelift, hoping to breathe life into an event that has tended to pass by on the calendar life a gentle breeze.
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers
Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
When is the 2023 NHL Stadium Series? Date, time, TV channel and more for outdoor game
While the NHL All-Star weekend is up next, the 2023 Stadium Series is right around the corner. The Hurricanes are less than a month away from hosting the Capitals in the second outdoor game of 2023. NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium is the home of this year's marquee event. The NHL...
