Charlotte, NC

Sporting News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander selected as NBA All-Star: How SGA differs from Steve Nash, Andrew Wiggins

"Shai's going to be so good, man." When the basketball world converged in Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge, was a trending topic of discussion. The above quote comes from Chris Paul, who, when peppered with questions about his then teammate at All-Star media day, beamed as he spoke on the flashes of stardom Gilgeous-Alexander showed during the first half of his breakout sophomore campaign.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sporting News

Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams

The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sporting News

Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2023: Rules, tips on how to play official game

Six Nations season is well and truly upon us, and accordingly, the Six Nations Fantasy game is gearing up ahead of the tournament. It's set to be as competitive as ever — both on and off the pitch — and at The Sporting News we've got your guide for everything you need to know about how to play the game.
Sporting News

What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove

The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
MOBILE, AL
Sporting News

How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers

Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA

