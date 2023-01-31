Read full article on original website
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
The Lost King - Official Trailer
The Lost King is the inspiring true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and took on Britain’s most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history. A tale of discovery, obsession, and stolen glory (both then and now), The Lost King is a magical adventure illuminated by one woman’s awakened sense of purpose.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date and Details
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release on February 7, 2023, and will debut the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, including the Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin. In this section of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, we break down everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 3 so far. Learn more about Overwatch 2 Season 3 release date, the return of Overwatch Credits, how to unlock the World Cup Weapon Charm, and how to get your hands on the upcoming Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin.
Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed With Din Djarin Wielding The Dark Saber
The Mandalorian Season 2 finale ended with a lot to look forward to. And to add to the hype, we recently received a teaser image from Disney+, which gives a hint on what to expect when Season 3 drops later this year. Through the image we see Din Djarin and Grogu sitting in a cockpit together, which suggests that they might be leaving for Mandalore, the home planet to the Mandalorians.
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Best Horror Movies On Prime Video Right Now (February 2023)
Amazon Prime Video’s catalog can be a bit more challenging to navigate versus the neatness of Netflix or Hulu. There are no subcategories or breakdowns, just an endless scroll of fifty-ish pages loaded with titles. Don’t expect many Amazon Originals in their horror section either — these seem to be limited to Blumhouse’s “Into The Blumhouse” collections and not much else. You’d think this is where horror movies come to die, but that’s only if you don’t have a guide.
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
My Happy Ending - Official Trailer
Andie MacDowell stars as a famous actor who goes incognito to seek treatment for a medical issue. While at the hospital, she meets three unique and remarkable women -- an aging rocker, a young mother, and a forever single retired schoolteacher. Together, they help her face adversity with humor and camaraderie while coaching her for the most challenging role she has ever played…herself.
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Emerald City' Teaser Trailer
Get another look at Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in this newest teaser. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
This Infinite Sitcom Generator Is Broadcasting A Show About Nothing, Forever
“I was out with this guy the other night and he said he hates fruit.” says Yvonne, a legally distinct character completely unlike Seinfeld’s Elaine. “Maybe he doesn’t know how to enjoy the sweet and juicy.” says Larry, to an uproar of canned laughter. If...
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 - Official Snaefell Mountain Course Section 2 Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from a new section of the Snaefell Mountain course in TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3, as Peter Hickman travels at over 186mph on his BMW M1000RR from Ballacraine to Cronk Urleigh. TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will...
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Gives Drax and the Team Perfect Exits, Says Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista has said Drax and the team are given "perfect" endings in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so he has no plans to return to play the character again. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Bautista insisted that the upcoming Guardians movie would be his final outing as Drax the Destroyer, noting that he and his co-stars signed up for a trilogy and writer-director James Gunn has crafted the "perfect exit" for the team.
Chapter 3 Logs
In Chapter 3, Course Correction, you can find six Text Logs and three Audio Logs. This guide will explain where the logs are and how to find them. This text log can be found in the Engineering corridor on the Engineering deck. Go to the end of the corridor and you will find a pallet jack. The text log will be on top of it.
Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List Is Getting Turned Into a Franchise
Amazon Prime Video has announced plans for another season of The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt alongside another new series focusing on the events before the debut season. Based on Jack Carr's action-thriller novels focusing on US Navy Seal James Reece, The Terminal List was about a growing, shadowy conspiracy,...
Knock at The Cabin Video Review
Knock at the Cabin fails to knock the classic cabin in the woods horror methods out of the park. M. Night Shyamalan abides by unfittingly formulaic standards and produces a tonal flatliner despite an arsenal of emotionally targeted beatdowns and prophecy-spouting lambs led to slaughter in the name of blind faith. There's nothing uniquely surprising or exceptionally rousing, which is a shame given the unfathomably dreadful predicament and an interesting turn of a performance from Dave Bautista. It's a film without sensation that feels like it's pulling its punches across the board – development is stunted, ideas lack passion, and the camera avoids visible violence – before the ending strolls off into the sunset with barely any goodbye. Thematic messages tethered to Old Testament interpretations are lost when the story wraps due to increasingly stale predictability, as Knock at the Cabin exposes a Shyamalan script with surprisingly little to say.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for February 2023
How on Earth is it the second month of 2023 already? I’ll tell you exactly how—time flies when you’re binge-watching. I bet my favourite universal remote you did a bunch of screen surfing over the EOY break, so now it’s time to re-up for more. Let’s get to maximising your free time further with the best stuff from a colossal collection of mind-blowing movies, attention-snaring TV series and grade A original content.
The Biggest Game Releases of February 2023
Hello February! The new month brings with it so many exciting new games! Survive cannibals and mutants in Sons of the Forest, or befriend monsters in a digital world with Digimon World Next Order.
