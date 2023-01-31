ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ice storm expected to cause power outages across southern US

By Stephanie Raymond
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHhJN_0kXPBkmm00

Officials in four states have issued warnings about an ice storm that's expected to cut power and screw up travel for millions of Americans over the next few days.

The warnings -- issued in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee -- come after an arctic cold front with wind chills of 50 below zero settled over the southern portion of the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists say the extreme low temperatures, which will allow ice to form on roads, will continue through early Thursday. Travel will become very hazardous to nearly impossible across the hardest-hit locations, forecasters said.

"Furthermore, multiple rounds of wintry precipitation are forecast, with brief lulls followed by bursts of sleet and freezing rain that could drastically deteriorate road conditions," the NWS said. "Sleet accumulations around a half inch or locally higher are also possible from West Texas to Arkansas, which can also lead to treacherous travel or add to the already slippery conditions."

Forecasters are calling for widespread ice accumulations greater than a quarter of an inch from West Texas to western Tennessee, with some areas receiving as much as three quarters of an inch.

"Ice accumulations of a half to three quarters of an inch are forecast over much of West, Central and North Texas. Over a quarter inch of ice is forecast over southern Oklahoma, south-central Arkansas, and east through the greater Memphis metro area," the NWS said. "This amount of ice will likely lead to tree damage and scattered power outages across the hardest-hit regions."

The conditions have triggered a series of Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories to be issued.

Comments / 5

Related
The Weather Channel

Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains

Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. W​inter Storm Mara's icy side is...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

What to know about the storm expected to hit the South

Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast.  Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east.  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared.  This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
AccuWeather

Weather pattern outlook through February

A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory

A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
HOUSTON, TX
natureworldnews.com

Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest

Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Weather: Red Flag Warning issued for parts of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas is starting Wednesday off with showers and a few rumbles of thunder.It is a tale of two forecasts—morning and afternoon.Our morning forecast is warm, muggy, and a little wet with scattered showers.Whereas our afternoon forecast is sunny, windy and mild.As you head out to lunch, skies will be clearing from west to east, with the sun emerging in western Tarrant County.There are no record temperatures, but North Texas is still warm with temperatures in the lower 70s. Very dry air will arrive on strong westerly winds, with humidity dropping under 20% this afternoon in...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy