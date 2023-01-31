ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Biden administration blocks controversial mine to protect major salmon fishery

By Rachel Frazin
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcJvY_0kXPBciy00

The Biden administration has blocked a controversial proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska in order to protect the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) blocked construction for the Pebble Mine, citing its potential impact on Bristol Bay — a southwestern Alaska watershed that’s home to numerous animal species including the salmon.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, is not a surprise, as the administration had proposed to block the mine last year. But, Tuesday’s action officially prevents its construction.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan told reporters that the agency had determined that discharges that would come from the proposed mining would have “unacceptable adverse effects” on salmon fishery areas.

“As a source of food and jobs and a means of preserving sacred indigenous customs and practices, Bristol Bay supports the livelihoods of so many,” he added. “This final action demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to safeguarding our nation’s indispensable natural resources.”

Specifically, the EPA’s action prohibits the certain waters from being used as disposal sites for mine waste and prohibits future proposals to mine the Pebble deposit that would have similar environmental impacts.

The company behind the mine, the Pebble Limited Partnership, threatened a lawsuit over the EPA’s action.

“Unfortunately, the Biden EPA continues to ignore fair and due process in favor of politics. This preemptive action against Pebble is not supported legally, technically, or environmentally. As such, the next step will likely be to take legal action to fight this injustice,” said CEO John Shively in a written statement .

He added that the mine would bring “jobs, economic activity, revenue, and infrastructure” and argue that the minerals could be used to further the green energy transition.

The issue has pitted mining interests against fishing and environmental interests and sentiment surrounding it has not fallen neatly along ideological lines.

The Obama administration EPA also blocked the mine, but the Trump EPA reversed this move , and appeared to be on track to approve the mine.

The Trump administration later reversed course after prominent conservatives including Donald Trump Jr. came out against it. Fox host Tucker Carlson also aired a segment critical of the project.

It was ultimately blocked by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under the Trump administration which denied a permit for the project , citing Clean Water Act concerns, in 2020. Pebble had appealed that decision.

The project was the source of additional controversy after activists published secretly recorded tapes of executives of companies behind the mining project in which they suggested that the mine could be open for a longer time than what they had proposed and bragged about closeness with government officials.

The Biden administration’s move was celebrated by some environmental and tribal organizations.

“Our ancestral responsibility to safeguard our watershed and fishery has united all of us in our work to defend the world’s last great wild salmon fishery. Today’s announcement is historic progress towards that goal,” Alannah Hurley, the executive director of United Tribes of Bristol Bay, which opposes the mine, told reporters.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chinese balloon now over central US; Blinken cancels visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Aside from the government response, fuzzy videos dotted social media as people […]
KANSAS STATE
WGN News

Republican-led panel targets COVID relief dollars for review

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or have been convicted on federal charges of defrauding the myriad COVID-19 relief programs that Congress established in the early days of the pandemic. And more than 600 other people and entities face federal fraud charges. But that’s just the start, according to investigators scheduled to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN News

Pizza delivery driver shot, robbed on West Side

CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Iowa. Police said the 40-year-old man was about to deliver food when another man approached him with a handgun and attempted to rob him. The 40-year-old fought […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

House Republicans voted on Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, notching a win for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has long vowed to oust the Minnesota Democrat from the panel. The chamber approved the resolution in a party-line 218-211 vote. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) voted “present,” pointing to his […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN News

Groundhog Day 2023: Six more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Thursday morning at Gobbler’s Knob. The groundhog has spoken: Six more weeks of winter. In 2022, Phil also forecasted six more weeks of winter. 2023 now marks the 108th time Phil has seen his shadow since the […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WGN News

WGN News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy