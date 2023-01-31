ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Dr. Mathis Calvin III To Resign As OCSD Superintendent

OSWEGO – Following is a letter from Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, concerning his departure from OCSD for a new position in Lockport:. IMPORTANT LETTER TO THE OSWEGO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMUNITY. Feb. 1, 2023. Dear Oswego City School District Community,. It is with mixed...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH

OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

OCO to Prepare “Blizzard Bags”

Fulton, NY – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

GRB Students Inducted Into National Honor Society

FULTON – Nearly 50 G. Ray Bodley High School students were recently celebrated for their successes inside and outside the classroom, earning membership into the National Honor Society. The students were inducted into the prestigious organization after meeting a rigorous set of criteria, from academic excellence to participating in...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Women In Trades Looks To Connect, Bridge Gaps In Fields

OSWEGO COUNTY – A new club at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) is aiming to empower and engage young women in the trade fields and in life. The Women in Trades Club held its first meetings in late January, discussing goals for the club and emphasizing the importance of women joining trade industries, especially during a time with excellent employment opportunities.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Pippi: Pet of the Week

Oswego – Can’t you just see lil’ Pippi Longstocking skipping down the lane!? This sweet bun has been well-socialized with people and is endlessly curious wherever she goes. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Marlene June Schneider

OSWEGO – Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Gerald T. Hall Jr.

FULTON – Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Patricia J. Irland

FULTON – Patricia J. Irland, 58, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born March 20, 1964 in Auburn to William and Thelma Combes DeForest, Sr. and was a graduate of Hannibal High School. Patty had been employed at Birds Eye Foods for several years and most recently as a home health aide.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Riverside Artisans Introduces A New Member And Welcomes Back Another Former Member

OSWEGO – The Riverside Artisans co-operative introduces a new member and welcomes back a former member to their gallery and shop in downtown Oswego. The art cooperative welcomes Melissa Flinn and her stylish and charming felted wool hats and accessories. Melissa hand spins the wool for many of her hats, and often combines the wool with other fibers before hand-felting and shaping them to create colorful and appealing designs. Felted mittens, headbands and knit scarves round out her collection. Perfect for Oswego winters and that special gift, because one size fits most, if not all heads!
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy