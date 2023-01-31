Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Dr. Mathis Calvin III To Resign As OCSD Superintendent
OSWEGO – Following is a letter from Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, concerning his departure from OCSD for a new position in Lockport:. IMPORTANT LETTER TO THE OSWEGO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMUNITY. Feb. 1, 2023. Dear Oswego City School District Community,. It is with mixed...
8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH
OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
OCO to Prepare “Blizzard Bags”
Fulton, NY – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members,...
Central Square School District To Stage Cinderella Feb. 9-11
CENTRAL SQUARE – Guests are cordially invited to attend this year’s royal celebration, as Paul V. Moore High School’s Theatre Program proudly presents Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Enchanted Edition. The musical will be staged Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 10 and...
GRB Students Inducted Into National Honor Society
FULTON – Nearly 50 G. Ray Bodley High School students were recently celebrated for their successes inside and outside the classroom, earning membership into the National Honor Society. The students were inducted into the prestigious organization after meeting a rigorous set of criteria, from academic excellence to participating in...
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity To Host Feb. 18 Info Session For Home Ownership
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), is seeking its next family to partner with for home ownership. “We’ve embarked on our next home renovation project and hope to find a qualified family,” OCHFH Executive Director Samuel Raponi said. OCHFH is hosting information sessions...
Fulton Block Builders Accepting Applications For 2023 Block Challenge
FULTON – Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has announced details for its 2023 Block Challenge, a program that offers matching funds to each participating homeowner for exterior home improvements. The program encourages and rewards neighborhood groups to work together and reinvest in their own community. The Block Challenge Grant’s Pre-Applications...
Women In Trades Looks To Connect, Bridge Gaps In Fields
OSWEGO COUNTY – A new club at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) is aiming to empower and engage young women in the trade fields and in life. The Women in Trades Club held its first meetings in late January, discussing goals for the club and emphasizing the importance of women joining trade industries, especially during a time with excellent employment opportunities.
Registration Open for Young Boater Safety Certification Course February 18
Syracuse, NY – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Central New York Boat Show have announced the return of the New York State Young Boater Safety Certificate Course to the Central New York Boat Show. The free course certifies youth ages 10 to 17 to legally operate a motorized...
Statement From Senator John W. Mannion On Proposed Charter School Expansion
SYRACUSE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today released the following statement:. “As someone who has spent nearly 30 years in the classroom, I have experienced firsthand the tremendous positive impact that public schools have on student success and the negative impact that charter schools have on the public education system.
Mayor Barlow Announces Art Mural Competition At East Side Community Garden
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street. “Last...
Pippi: Pet of the Week
Oswego – Can’t you just see lil’ Pippi Longstocking skipping down the lane!? This sweet bun has been well-socialized with people and is endlessly curious wherever she goes. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your...
Marlene June Schneider
OSWEGO – Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University...
Gerald T. Hall Jr.
FULTON – Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
Students Named To SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List
MORRISVILLE, NY – SUNY Morrisville recently announced that local students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Kathryn...
Mayor Barlow Announces Oswego Police To host 2023 ‘Souper Bowl’ Soup Drive
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Oswego Police Department will again be hosting an annual canned soup drive, known as the ‘Souper Bowl,’ from January 31st through February 13 ahead of the 2023 National Football League’s Super Bowl LVII. Residents are asked and encouraged...
Patricia J. Irland
FULTON – Patricia J. Irland, 58, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born March 20, 1964 in Auburn to William and Thelma Combes DeForest, Sr. and was a graduate of Hannibal High School. Patty had been employed at Birds Eye Foods for several years and most recently as a home health aide.
Riverside Artisans Introduces A New Member And Welcomes Back Another Former Member
OSWEGO – The Riverside Artisans co-operative introduces a new member and welcomes back a former member to their gallery and shop in downtown Oswego. The art cooperative welcomes Melissa Flinn and her stylish and charming felted wool hats and accessories. Melissa hand spins the wool for many of her hats, and often combines the wool with other fibers before hand-felting and shaping them to create colorful and appealing designs. Felted mittens, headbands and knit scarves round out her collection. Perfect for Oswego winters and that special gift, because one size fits most, if not all heads!
Oswego County Health Committee Meeting Postponed Today
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature has postponed its Health Committee meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. today, Jan. 31 as it does not have a quorum. Meetings require a minimum number of members (a quorum) to be present to validate meeting business. The meeting is re-scheduled for 1:15...
