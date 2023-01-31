Read full article on original website
nobody
3d ago
Why do you need volunteers for millionaires playing a game in a billion dollar Stadium making millions of dollars? You already pay the local workers minimum wage while everybody else rakes it in. So much for diversifying our economy.
Reply
19
Real Vegas Girl
3d ago
VOLUNTEERS? All the money Las Vegas has, you want us to work for free??? NOT. Already paid peanuts for CCSD! You people are crazy!
Reply
7
Paula Chicazola
3d ago
With the HIGH prices of tickets why do they need volunteer to work for FREE come on
Reply
12
