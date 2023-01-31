Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Fire crews responded to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected. Two...
wvlt.tv
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville is asking for help after an animal abuse bust sent more dogs their way. “As I type this post, we getting in a large animal control case. Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property,” center officials said on social media.
WATE
Adult victim of Union County House fire identified
Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
WLOS.com
Multiple cabins destroyed in overnight fire in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, TENN. (WLOS) — Multiple cabins were destroyed overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County after a fire at one cabin quickly spread. The Sevier County Government said in a release on social media that the Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire around the 2100 block of Windy Lane at approximately 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work
TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department responds to South Knoxville fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Highwood Court Wednesday. Fire officials announced on Twitter that there was heavy fire in one unit and crews were working to put it out. There were about 14 units in the building and no...
Woman staying in Pigeon Forge witnesses cabin fire next to rental home
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — What used to be three rental cabins side by side is now completely gone and turned into rubble after an overnight fire in Pigeon Forge. An investigation is continuing into what caused the flames. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire in the […]
wvlt.tv
Clinch Ave. to undergo daily road closures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials announced that Clinch Ave. will undergo daily road closures starting Monday, Feb. 6. Crews will close one block of the road between Market St. and South Gay St., due to electrical work in the area. The road will be closed to traffic...
wvlt.tv
TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 7 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
One driver dead after I-40 crash in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department a two-car crash on I-40 that left one person dead Wednesday.
wvlt.tv
Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
TBI investigating after man shot by Sweetwater Police
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what lead to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening.
Family dog saves woman from Sevierville RV motorhome fire
Sevierville first responders worked the scene of a motorhome RV fire Sunday afternoon and one of the victims says the family dog helped save them.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the report of an injured man lying in the street, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers responded Thursday around 1 a.m. to find the victim, who was not identified, on...
WATE
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 4 on 2/03. News...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
bbbtv12.com
Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman
Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville
A man is dead after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
wvlt.tv
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of the story he was operating, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0