Pigeon Forge, TN

wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Fire crews responded to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected. Two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Adult victim of Union County House fire identified

Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
LUTTRELL, TN
WLOS.com

Multiple cabins destroyed in overnight fire in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, TENN. (WLOS) — Multiple cabins were destroyed overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County after a fire at one cabin quickly spread. The Sevier County Government said in a release on social media that the Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire around the 2100 block of Windy Lane at approximately 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work

TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Fire Department responds to South Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Highwood Court Wednesday. Fire officials announced on Twitter that there was heavy fire in one unit and crews were working to put it out. There were about 14 units in the building and no...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Clinch Ave. to undergo daily road closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials announced that Clinch Ave. will undergo daily road closures starting Monday, Feb. 6. Crews will close one block of the road between Market St. and South Gay St., due to electrical work in the area. The road will be closed to traffic...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun

TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 4 on 2/03. News...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman

Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
COCKE COUNTY, TN

