Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
This 3-team trade brings Kyrie Irving to the new-look LA Lakers
Because we have gone too long without a superstar trying to force his way out of his current situation, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving decided to request a trade despite the fact that they have the third-best record in the East and Kevin Durant is coming back from injury soon. This is an unexpected windfall for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets were no match for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night and recognized that. Boston outscored Brooklyn by 30 in the first quarter and did not let up in a 139-96 win. The Celtics went to the NBA Finals last season and have the best record in the East for now, so they... The post Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams who can rescue Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets this offseason but eventually backed off. With Kyrie Irving’s new trade request, Durant may also be looking for an exit. Just a few weeks ago the Nets were riding high. On Jan. 2, the Nets beat the Spurs 139-103 for their 12th straight win, pushing their record to 25-12, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Over the next month, they’ve gone 6-8, falling to fourth in the East, seen Kevin Durant miss 11 games with an MCL sprain and the All-Star Break as the earliest projected return date, and now received a trade request from Kyrie Irving.
