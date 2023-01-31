ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

This 3-team trade brings Kyrie Irving to the new-look LA Lakers

Because we have gone too long without a superstar trying to force his way out of his current situation, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving decided to request a trade despite the fact that they have the third-best record in the East and Kevin Durant is coming back from injury soon. This is an unexpected windfall for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Larry Brown Sports

Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets were no match for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night and recognized that. Boston outscored Brooklyn by 30 in the first quarter and did not let up in a 139-96 win. The Celtics went to the NBA Finals last season and have the best record in the East for now, so they... The post Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams who can rescue Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets this offseason but eventually backed off. With Kyrie Irving’s new trade request, Durant may also be looking for an exit. Just a few weeks ago the Nets were riding high. On Jan. 2, the Nets beat the Spurs 139-103 for their 12th straight win, pushing their record to 25-12, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Over the next month, they’ve gone 6-8, falling to fourth in the East, seen Kevin Durant miss 11 games with an MCL sprain and the All-Star Break as the earliest projected return date, and now received a trade request from Kyrie Irving.
