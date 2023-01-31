Read full article on original website
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
'Operation Identification': Identifying migrants killed while crossing border into US
EAGLE PASS, Texas (TND) — The National Desk's Kristine Frazao went to the Maverick County Cemetery in Eagle Pass, Texas, which has been closed for several days. She was allowed inside on Friday to get a firsthand look at a program called "Operation Identification," a small group of people -- including collage students -- who are working to identify migrants who were killed or died as they tried to make their way to the United States.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
