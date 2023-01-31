Read full article on original website
opelikaobserver.com
New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area
OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
Auburn football QB target Walker White announcing commitment today
With Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn football program, the Tigers had already found their class of 2024 quarterback in Adrian Posse. Since Hugh Freeze was hired to take over the program, Posse has decommitted, leaving an opening for Freeze to recruit his own quarterback. Arguably the...
2nd Annual Sip & Shop event highlights local businesses of the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Thursday night, folks from across the Fountain City made it out in the rain to shop local as The Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosted their 2nd annual Sip and Shop event that’s all about supporting local businesses. More than 400 people shopped the booths that lined the Trade Center’s North/Center Hall. […]
Wild message board post suggests Bo Nix will return to Auburn football
A poster on Auburn Undercover’s infamous ‘The Bunker’ message board shared a wild theory he heard through the grapevine about Bo Nix bolting Oregon to return to the Plains and finish his collegiate career with Auburn football. The poster cited a possible COVID exemption that would give...
auburntigers.com
Sara Elizabeth Jackson 'an unbelievable gift' to Auburn baseball
AUBURN, Ala. – Sara Elizabeth Jackson's association with Auburn baseball began when she joined the Diamond Dolls her freshman year. She served as treasurer her junior season and as president during her senior year. "An amazing organization," Jackson said of Auburn baseball's official hostesses. "It's fantastic." A 2020 business...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn student wins Miss Alabama 2023
The 2023 Miss Alabama USA Pageant was held in the Gogue Performing Arts Center on January 27th and 28th. There were 37 women competing in this pageant. The contestants competed in multiple competitions such as swimwear, ball gown and interviews. On the second night of the pageant, the number of contestants decreases to 16, continuously going down until one contestant was ultimately chosen.
lakemagazine.life
Anna Caroline McKelvey
Recent Auburn University graduate, Anna Caroline McKelvey, is on the hunt to put her degree to use. With unmatched determination, McKelvey can’t wait to show off her skills in one of her favorite communities – Lake Martin. While she’s heavily into the process of applying for jobs, she’s...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
alabamanews.net
New Coffee Shop Chain Moves into Wetumpka
A new business has made its way to the city of Wetumpka. Restoration 49 is a coffee shop had their grand opening in Wetumpka’s downtown area. This is the second opening of this coffee shop chain, with the first Restoration 49 running in Tallassee. The coffee shop offers a...
etxview.com
West excited to start new venture as Main Street director
With the motto of “Deep Connections. Fresh Vision,” Main Street has a new executive director stepping in. Michelle West, owner of Studio West, said she saw the application last year and tried to think of some good candidates who truly care about the downtown area. Then, she realized...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gabe Russo, P/K and Under Armour All-American, announces SEC commitment
Gabe Russo drew interest from multiple SEC teams, but on Wednesday, the punter/kicker out of Montgomery, Alabama, announced his college decision. Russo, an Under Armour All-American who reportedly received a scholarship offer from Kentucky, and a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama, announced a commitment to Auburn as a PWO. Kohl’s...
Which Auburn football players are still in the transfer portal?
Hugh Freeze has been the head coach of the Auburn football program for about two months now, but you would believe it has been much longer based on his recruiting success during this cycle. The Tigers signed 20 recruits on Early National Signing Day, and secured 12 transfers, earning them the #3 transfer class in the nation.
opelikaobserver.com
A Home Away from Home at The Jailhouse
OPELIKA — Downtown Opelika is known for having restaurants full of great food and quality bars for adults to enjoy. While many Opelika residents already have their pick of the best eatery, there is one bar unlike any other. After walking between the bustling pinball machines and neon LED...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
WTVM
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon. Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar. The new business is expected to cater to all ages.
Alabama metro where homes are selling for the most over asking price
There’s been a slowdown in the housing market but homes are still selling and increasing in price. The increase in price is especially true in some places where homes continue to attract more than asking price. Ranking site Stacker recently found only 30 metros currently have homes that are...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
