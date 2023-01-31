Read full article on original website
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight covers National Signing Day 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1. Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through Apr. 1 for D1 football and Aug. 1 for D2 football. For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
gwinnettprepsports.com
South Gwinnett football signing class grows to six players
South Gwinnett’s football signing class grew to six seniors on Wednesday. The Comets headed to the next level are linebacker Tymere Burton to Charlotte, wide receiver/defensive back Pierre Ford to Tennessee State, defensive back Darius Owens to Akron, linebacker Jay Miller to Bethany College, defensive back Ike Eneude to Johnson C. Smith and wide receiver/tight end Caleb Collins to Fullerton College.
The Future of American Environmental Protests May be Unfolding in a Forest Outside Atlanta
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The past two weeks have marked a significant escalation in the years-long struggle over the proposed construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (PSTC), a $90 million project that would be built on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County—Georgia’s fourth largest county that encompasses a sliver of southeast Atlanta. The forest—once the homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, then the site of a slave plantation and notorious prison camp—for at least a year has been occupied by activists who call themselves “forest defenders.” They have camped among the trees with the goal of blocking the construction of the PSTC, a massive complex for law enforcement that would include training and recreational facilities. For them and other opponents of the project, PSTC is known instead as “Cop City.”
3 Georgia football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023
Georgia football fans can anticipate these true freshmen making immediate impacts this fall. Despite winning back-to-back national championships, it is the start of a new offseason program for Kirby Smart’s juggernaut Georgia football program. The Dawgs have as good of a chance as anyone of pulling off an unprecedented...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Last 2023 commit signs NLI, son of Bulldog legend gets offer, more
Heading into the weekend here’s all the Georgia Bulldog news from the last 24 hours, staring with a positive recruiting headline. The only Georgia Bulldogs commit who hadn’t signed as of the end of National Singing Day was three-star offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather. That has now been remedied, as the former UCF commit has now signed his NLI and is officially a Dawg.
tourcounsel.com
Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Seven more Norcross football players sign with colleges
Seven more Norcross standouts signed with college football programs Wednesday, giving the Blue Devils 11 seniors who will play at the next level. The group is highlighted by two SEC signees — tight end Lawson Luckie to Georgia and wide receiver Nakai Poole to Mississippi State — and one to Georgia Tech, wide receiver Zion Taylor.
Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
Georgia had a mostly quiet signing day Wednesday, with its 2023 commitments and signings largely settled before Feb. 1....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Microsoft is halting its plans to development a massive campus in west Atlanta’s Grove Park community. The tech giant was planning to use the 90-acre parcel of land at the westside quarry yards for their new Atlanta campus. Last month, Microsoft announced it...
With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
Minutes after a car crash killed a University of Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member, the police granted access to a football program employee known for getting involved when players interact with law enforcement.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day. Winner: Fran Brown. Anytime you land...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools
If you and your family are looking for a home in Alpharetta, you’re probably factoring school choice into your decision. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated elementary schools in Alpharetta, according to this ranking system from Great Schools. Great Schools creates rankings by analyzing data from state departments of education […] The post Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Epps Aviation at PDK sold to national firm
Epps Aviation is being sold to a national firm.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer 5-Star Wide Receiver
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs offered one of the nation’s top 2024 prospects this week. That would be 5-star wide receiver, Ryan Wingo. It took a lot longer than Ringo wanted, but now the 6-foot-2 205-pounder out St. Louis University (MO) holds the big offer he’s wanted for a while.
insideradio.com
Ramona De Breaux
Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
