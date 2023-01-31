Read full article on original website
Rock Island Police accepting applications
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is accepting police officer applications. “Not only is law enforcement an extremely rewarding career, but the city of Rock Island is a great place to work with a diverse population and strong community ties,” said Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi. “If you’re looking for a career that helps make the community safer and stronger, then policework is for you.”
Bettendorf to host ‘Winter Carnival’ on Feb 4
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Don’t let cold temperatures keep you from enjoying indoor and outdoor fun this winter. The city of Bettendorf is hosting their winter carnival on Saturday starting at 10 am. People in the area are invited to come down and enjoy ice skating at Frozen Landing...
Multiple departments fight fire in Moline Friday morning
KWQC TV6 partnered with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day at the station. Rock River ice near I-74 and South Shore Drive. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST. The Rock...
Muscatine reports record number of fires in 2022
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - It was another record-setting year for the Muscatine Fire Department, but not one of the records the department wanted to see broke. The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a record number of fires in 2022. In 2022, the Muscatine Fire Department responded to 5,909 calls for...
Muscatine Police Department continues active involvement with community; 2022 annual report now available
The Muscatine Police Department has released the 2022 annual report highlighting the activities of the various divisions and programs sponsored by the department. Click on the following link to download the 2022 Annual Report as a PDF. One of the highlights from the Patrol Division is the success of the...
Moline class of 1959 shares special bond
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a Friday Night in Moline, Wharton Fieldhouse is packed and a group of friends are savoring a moment some 60 years in the making. “Some of us new each other in high school, some of us didn’t, but we’ve all come together as we grew older” said Shari Hodson.
Quad City Army veteran celebrates 100th birthday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad City World War Two veteran and loyal Davenport Chick-Fil-A customer turns 100 years old on Saturday. Surrounded by his caretaker Katy and friends, Max Wilson celebrated the milestone at the restaurant on Friday. “I’d like to know what [the people celebrating with me] think....
4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport holds grand opening
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People from all over the Quad Cities came together to celebrate 4th Street Nutrition during its grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday on the first day of Black History Month. “A lot of college students, a lot of activity down here,” Zachary Smith, co-owner said. “So,...
Medical helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
Rockfalls, Ill. (KWQC) - A 24/7 medical helicopter service is coming to Whiteside County through OSF Saint Francis. It’s expected to provide around 16 jobs, including pilots, flight nurses, paramedics and maintenance workers. The purpose for the service is to cut medical transport times for patients in the Sauk...
School foundations to partner for college financial planning event
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Learn the best ways to save for college at the “Everything You Always Wanted To Know About College Planning” event, with financial planner and speaker, Heidi Huiskamp Collins.. The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman...
Quad City Area public works departments react to mild winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City Area drivers may have noticed less snow and ice on the road this season as we approach the halfway point of winter this Friday. The QC metro has seen an average of about 10.8 inches of snow so far this season. During the entire...
‘Exciting Updates’, Moline’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center to close summer 2023
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Riverside Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the summer 2023 season to undergo ‘exciting updates!’. The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce $6,825,300 worth of updates and improvements...
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
An Iowa teen was arrested after sharing a fake cancer journey on social media to steal $37,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, said police
A subsequent search of Russo's residence apparently turned up an IV pole with a feeding pump as well as a wig.
Man with gun robbed woman in Dubuque
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he robbed a woman in Dubuque in December. 27 year old Xavier Deleon, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, was arrested Wednesday at the at the jail on a warrant charging first-degree robbery. Reports say that, on Dec. 15, Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was seeking to buy an iPhone. He indicated he had a phone to sell and instructed her to meet him. Deleon pointed to a nearby residence, indicated the phone was inside and instructed the woman to give him the $200 for it so he could go get it. Deleon then reached into a bag and pulled out a handgun, which he held in front of his chest. The display of the gun made (the woman) fear for her and her daughter’s safety, so she gave Deleon the $200. The woman reported the robbery to police on December 16th.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help to identify person who stole mail
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a person they say stole mail including a passport and birth certificate. According to Moline police, an unknown person around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, stole a piece of mail out of a mailbox in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport
New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
Dubuque Police Dept. looking for help identifying man seen with two missing teens
DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Dubuque Police Dept. is asking for help in identifying a man in connection with two missing teenage girls. In a press release sent out by the police department, it is explained that the man is not suspected of criminal activity, but was recently seen with the two teens.
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
